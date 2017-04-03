Chester Police Log for Jan. 13 through March 21, 2017

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Editor’s Note: The Chester Telegraph Police Log is a sampling of incidents directly from Chester Police reports. In general, we do not identify individual victims of crimes nor those who have been arrested.

Friday, Jan. 13, 5:49 p.m.

A complainant told police that her youngest child was nearly hit when a white Impreza passed a school bus that was showing its flashing lights. The car then turned up Gould Road. The school system’s transportation supervisor said the driver was shaken up by the incident and did not get a more detailed description of the car.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:31 a.m.

An excavating contractor came to clear and sand one-half of a driveway whose ownership is disputed by two businesses and is currently in litigation. The driver had been hired by one party and, upon arrival, the second party confronted him. The driver went to the Police Department to say he had felt he had been threatened. An officer told the man that there was no threatening law in Vermont and that the parties need to come to clarity on the property rights set out in a preliminary injunction. The officer provided both sides with information about the incident, which he said is still a civil, rather than a criminal, matter.

Monday, Feb. 6, 3 a.m.

A Chester officer responded to a motor vehicle slide-off near the car wash on Route 103 south. At first the driver identified himself as the registered owner of the car, but then changed to his actual name. He appeared lethargic although he did not smell of intoxicants. The officer got consent to search the car and found marijuana and issued the driver a citation for possession.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:44 p.m.

Chester police spoke with supervisors of the care team of a woman on Popple Dungeon Road. The woman had been violent with staff members – most recently on Jan. 11, when she assaulted a staff member who had asked her to turn a light back on, then destroyed the office. The supervisor said they would like to have the woman arrested. Chester Police soon arrested the woman for assault.

Monday, Feb. 13, 1:12 p.m.

A citizen saw a snowboard fall out of the back of a truck. By the time he was able to pick up the board, he could not catch up with the truck. The Jones split board was turned over to a Chester officer and later the owner was located and retrieved the board.

Monday, Feb 13, 3:52 p.m.

A Reservoir Road resident told police that her one-year-old dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s Great Dane. The complainant said it was not the first time this has happened and the dog’s owner allows four Great Danes to run loose and that the neighbors are afraid of the “huge, aggressive dogs.” The Great Danes’ owner said they were usually leashed, but the officer noted that there was a history of problems.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:14 p.m.

A Chester town employee told police that a silver truck had hit the back of a town plow truck. There was no damage to the town truck, but the silver truck was damaged and the driver might have been drinking. The town employee said he got the plate number and would give it to police later.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:38 a.m.

A man went to the Chester Police Department to complain about the way his car was handled when a person who had borrowed it was arrested the night before. The man believed that $230 was too much for towing and storage and that the towing company had damaged his car while towing it. The officer looked at the arrest report by the state police and found that the operator had driven the car into a driveway and gotten the front end of the car lodged in the snow. The officer concluded that it would be difficult to prove who damaged the car although he believed it was the man who borrowed it. The officer filed a narrative for the record.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6:19 p.m.

A motorist advised police that he had hit a deer on Route 10. The car sustained damage to the right, front headlight and quarter panel.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 10:19 a.m.

A loose dog was found on Popple Dungeon Road and turned over to the police. The pup had no tags or even a collar so he was taken to the Springfield Humane Society, where he was recognized as Hank. The Humane Society was able to tell police that the owner lived another couple of miles up Popple Dungeon from where he was found. The officer was preparing information on the town’s dog ordinance but before he could speak with Hank’s owner, the dog re-offended. (See March 5, 2017)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 12:49 p.m.

A caller told police there was a citizen dispute on Main Street. When an officer arrived, he discovered that two neighbors had been drinking and got into an argument but one of the men walked away from the fight. The officer told them to stay away from each other.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2:08 p.m.

Police responded to a family fight on Main Street. They found that a member of the family had returned from out-of-state and was having trouble controlling his temper. The other family members told police that it had not escalated beyond words and that the man had left. Police caught up with him at a friend’s apartment where they found him calm. The man said he would not return to the family’s apartment and would stay with a friend in Springfield.

Friday, March 3, 6:46 p.m.

Responding to a call for a one-car accident, Chester Police found a car crossways in the ditch of the westbound lane of Route 11 near Swett Road. The operator told police he was driving east when he hit a patch of black ice and spun, hitting the guardrail and ending up on the other side of the road. One of the three occupants of the car received minor injuries and was taken to Springfield Hospital. The officer noted that the last time he had been in that area the road conditions were bad enough to ask for a state highway truck to treat the road. The vehicle was totaled and Benny’s removed it.

Sunday, March 5, 9:31 a.m.

Hank the Dog got back on the radar when Chester Police were called back to Popple Dungeon Road for the report of a loose dog. The responding officer found Hank’s owner out on the road looking for the dog and gave him a ride up the road to the complainant’s house. The agitated complainant “began to lecture (using some profanity)” Hank’s owner. She was upset that Hank repeatedly got loose and came to her yard. At one point, the complainant’s dog and Hank chased deer and Fish & Wildlife came to lecture about it.

The complainant said she had called the town several times. The officer told her how the process for a nuisance dog works under the town’s dog ordinance and then took Hank home. Hank’s owner told the officer that the complainant’s dog is often loose and coming over to his place. He said the dogs were inseparable. The officer explained the ordinance, warned that further problems could result in the dog being seized and issued a $25 first-violation ticket.

Sunday, March 5, 9:37 p.m.

A Chester officer received a call from a complainant who said that a co-worker, who is also his daughter’s boyfriend, is dealing pot from his car. The complainant showed the officer another vehicle belonging to the boyfriend. The back seat of that vehicle was filled with drug paraphernalia but no drugs in sight.

Tuesday, March 21, 4:45 p.m.

Chester Police responded to an accident in the parking lot at Lisai’s Market. The accident occurred when a truck backing out of a parking space hit a car waiting to pull out onto Depot Street. The driver of the truck told police it was his fault and the officer determined that the damage was less than $3,000 and did not require a DMV report.