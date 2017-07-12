Man, 22, woman, 41, found dead in separate scenes in Londonderry

While Vermont State Police detectives were investigating the death of a 22-year-old man in Londonderry this afternoon, they were called to the scene of another death several miles away.

Just before 10 a.m. today, Londonderry Rescue and the VSP were called to an apartment on North Main Street in Londonderry for a man who was unresponsive. On arrival, rescue personnel found the man dead. He was identified as Keith Johnson. According to a state police press release, “evidence of recent illicit drug use was … in the apartment.”

State Police detectives began an investigation, but at about 1:40 p.m. they were called to the Magic Mountain Access Road, where a 41 year-old woman had collapsed and could not be revived. The woman’s name is not being released pending notification of her family.

Police say that at this time they have not determined if the deaths might be connected. The bodies of both Johnson and the woman will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, where autopsies and and toxicology tests will be done. Both investigations are active and anyone with information should contact the State Police at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.