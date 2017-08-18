Burglar makes off with cash at Londonderry Transfer Station

An office at the Londonderry Transfer Station was broken into overnight and someone made off with $90 in cash, Vermont State Police announced this afternoon.

Police said that they were notified of the burglary around 9 a.m. today. The complainant said that the cash was taken sometime overnight.

The Londonderry Transfer Station, at 7060 Route 100, the trash and recycling repository for the towns of Londonderry, Weston, Peru, Windham and Landgrove, is in the process of switching over from a cash basis to a punch card system, much to the dismay of a number of residents who are bemoaning the loss of convenience.

But recycling coordinator Esther Fishman said today that the switch is “a safety issue and a financial issue. I hope this will help make the transition to the punch card system a bit less difficult for the folks who might struggle with change and help them understand why it’s important for financial and safety reasons to not have cash at the Transfer Station.”

Police are asking anyone with information or who has seen suspicious activity in the area to contact Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

— Cynthia Prairie