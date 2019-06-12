Questionable executive session concerned Powden contract, evaluation

By Shawn Cunningham

In the five weeks since Superintendent Meg Powden told The Telegraph that the executive session of the May 2 TRSU board meeting was “cited properly” and said she didn’t have to give any more information than that, the board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union has admitted violating the Open Meeting Law, changed its story twice and disclosed that the session was actually about Powden’s contract and evaluation.

And then there was the retroactive action.

At the board’s June 6 monthly meeting, Sue Ceglowski of the Vermont School Boards Association, gave a 30-minute presentation on the Open Meeting Law. Following that, chairman Paul Orzechowski moved to “correcting errors,” an item that had been added to the agenda earlier that evening. The “correcting” included having the board retroactively find that discussing the subject of the May 2 session in public “would clearly put the supervisory union or the superintendent at a substantial disadvantage.”

What is unclear is why Powden’s contract is again a topic of behind-the-scenes discussion since it was offered to her in another illegal session four months earlier.

Next, based on the new finding, Orzechowski asked for a retroactive motion to enter into executive session, but this time to discuss Powden’s contract and evaluation. This caused some confusion among a few members who thought they would actually be going into executive session. But Orzechowski explained that this retroactive action — in effect going back in time to the meeting in question and changing the way they went into executive session — was a way of acknowledging what they should have done and “curing” the violation.

Three weeks earlier, on May 16, Orzechowski acknowledged the same violation with an entirely different story, telling the board that he had cited the motion incorrectly and that he should have made the board’s finding himself. No mention was made of Powden originally saying that the session had been cited correctly or that it is the superintendent’s office that puts the board’s agendas together.

Powden did not attend the May 16 video conference when Orzechowski first took the blame for the violation. She was attending the Vermont Superintendents Association meeting at the Lake Morey Resort. And at last week’s meeting, Powden sat silently, arms folded while Orzechowski, reading from a prepared statement, acknowledged the errors and offered the retroactive motions as “corrections.”

The Open Meeting Law training was precipitated by the Telegraph complaint of May 7 and confirmed most of the points alleged in it. This included the need to provide more information about an executive session in an agenda than “personnel” or “legal issues,” or just citing the Open Meeting Law exemption under which the session would held.

Ceglowski also explained how the two-step motion for contracts, negotiations and legal matters works. A board member must make a motion that discussing a topic in public would put the board or an individual at “a substantial disadvantage.” Discussion of the motion would mean that the board would have to know what the executive session was about before entering it.

Despite annual training sessions for the superintendent and board chairs, members have been given no advance knowledge of what they would be discussing in executive sessions and phrases like “so it won’t hold the board at a disadvantage” substituted for the legally required discussion.

Because of this, The Telegraph filed a multi-meeting complaint on June 4 alleging eight knowing and intentional violations of the Open Meeting Law over the past nine months. Part of the cure spelled out in the law for these illegal sessions is to revisit decisions made as a result of those sessions and either ratify or void them. These would include 2.75 percent raises for non-bargaining staff as well as Powden’s 2-year contract and 4 percent raise. A second part requires adopting measures to prevent future violations.

At the May 16 meeting, when Ceglowski’s session was announced, members of the TRSU board had suggested that the session be held in a venue large enough for members of the boards of the Green Mountain Unified and Ludlow-Mt. Holly Unified Union school districts to attend. The SU, however, apparently did nothing to encourage attendance aside from its usual email distribution of the agenda. And nothing in that email pointed to training except the single item on the agenda attachment. In addition, the training was held at the same time as the Cavendish Town Elementary arts night and concert.

On Monday June 10, the Supervisory Union announced it will hold a special TRSU board meeting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday June 12 in the Ludlow Elementary band room. The agenda for the session lists “Open Meeting Law – correction of errors” as the only business of the meeting which would allow the board a little less than 1o minutes per allegation. The Ludlow-Mt. Holly board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the same room for its regular monthly meeting. The agenda on the website on Wednesday morning showed no item for Open Meeting Law violations.

There will also be a special meeting of the board of the GMUSD at 6 p.m. on Thursday June 13 at the Green Mountain High School. On Tuesday afternoon, TRSU released an agenda for that meeting identical to the one for TRSU, showing the only items as “correction of errors.”

If all three meetings are being convened to “correct errors” it would appear that the Supervisory Union is getting ahead of the process since the law gives the boards the responsibility to decide whether a violation occurred and how it should be corrected.

