Chester Select Board agenda for June 19, 2019
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve June 5, 2019 Selectboard Minutes and Executive Session Minutes
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Information Booth Sewer Connection; Jeff Holden
5. Continue Review of Town Plan; Energy Chapter
6. New Business/ Next Agenda
7. Executive Session; Review Town Manager’s Contract
8. Adjourn
