Chester Chatter: Lifelong strength in small town friendships

By Ruthie Douglas

What is it about growing up in small town America? Making forever friends in our first years of school happened to many of us. Some 30 of us who started first grade at the same time often get together once a month for lunch.

Over the years, many things have not changed. As friends, we know the good and the bad in our friends, yet we still offer them support.

As we near 80 years old, the friendships haven’t changed. I take comfort in the fact that I can phone a friend and tell them how I feel without expecting advice, but just looking for someone to listen. That was all I need.

More than 10 years go, on a visit to Washington, D.C., I bought a rose. I visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and “the Wall,” honoring those who died, including a school friend, Roger Stearns. I find his name and place my hand on the wall and recall riding bikes with him, playing in my sandbox, scooping up tadpoles in the brook.

Back in Vermont, I drive by the grave of my long ago friend. I take a minute to recall the good times. Friendships are indeed special.

Scene and heard

Former Chester resident Steve Harrington, now of New Jersey, spent the Super Bowl weekend with friends Pat and Haley Gordon.

Lots of get well wishes are going out to Angie Peterson.

Classmates and friends of Lois Golden are sad to learn of her death. We send our sympathy to the family.

Friday’s snow/ice/rain combination was a perfect storm and I was out of power. While it was still light out, I hurried to gather up flashlights, candles and matches. Here in downtown Chester, we are almost never left in the dark for very long. However, this time was different. My daughter Jeanie and grandson Ben came and got me so I could spend the night in Springfield, where they had power.

Chester has lost three find folks recently: Fred Way, Chuck Whelan and Chris Work. Our sympathy to their families.

Remember when we celebrated the birthday of President Washington and President Lincoln separately, on their birthdays?