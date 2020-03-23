Vermont’s Covid-19 cases rise to 75; 3 more dead

By Shawn Cunningham

At a noon time press conference, the administration of Gov. Phil Scott announced that 23 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total in Vermont from 52 yesterday to 75 today.

In addition, three more residents of Burlington Health and Rehab have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of those who have died from the illness to five.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine told the press – most of whom were attending remotely by phone – that of the 23 new cases, 14 positives were at the long-term care facility. One of those new positives is a staff member.

Windsor County has four new cases, bringing its total to 12 and three northern counties — Orleans, Caledonia and Lamoille — are seeing their very first cases.

A table that is updated each day by the Health Department shows that 1,173 people have been tested thus far.

In addition to Scott and Levine, Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was on hand to speak about the federal government’s roll in helping with the outbreak and the financial fallout it will cause.

Welch noted that the economic impacts of the pandemic should not be put primarily on the shoulders of state governments. He also discussed the ways that government could help keep the economy going from sending a single check to individuals to opening up access to unemployment to those who freelance and even to the self-employed.