Claudine Langille to perform at Londonderry farmers market

F

rom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, the West River Farmers Market , located at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, will be hosting Claudine Langille, a solo artist playing and singing original tunes and traditional music from Ireland, Scotland and the Americas.

Langille is known throughout Vermont for her melodious talent with the mandolin, tenor banjo and acoustic guitar.

With the addition of live music this weekend, over 40 vendors will be offering delicious food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.

Folks who wish to attend can wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so, and are encouraged to leave pets at home as dogs are not allowed on the market site.