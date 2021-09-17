See you this weekend — Sept. 18 & 19 — at the Chester Festival on the Green!

By Cynthia Prairie

T

he Chester Community Events committee is excited that its months-long efforts for this weekend’s Chester Festival on the Green are finally coming to fruition. But committee chairman Scott Blair told The Telegraph on Thursday that he wanted to clear up some possible confusion. Contrary to one media report this week, the event will be held this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 and not the following weekend.

You can also find more information about the festival at the Chester Telegraph Festival Guide by clicking here.

“This Saturday and Sunday Sept. 18th and 19th, we are excited to bring the festival everyone knows from the past with music and agriculture additions, with a perfect weather weekend to bring the community and visitors together,” said Blair, who also is a Chester resident and business owner.

Saturday, Sept. 18 is promising overcast skies with highs near 80 while Sunday, Sept. 19 is expected to be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, artisans, craftspeople and food vendors will be under their tents along the Green as well as right across Main Street on the lawn of the Academy Building. Shoppers can kick off their holiday buying spree among the 50+ woodworkers and potters, jewelry makers, fiber artists, leather workers and those who create personal care products, such as handmade soaps from Grace and Miss Mouse.

Need a bite to eat or a refreshing drink? Pop across Main Street to the Academy building lawn, where you can get fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade under the yellow Fight Scurvy Drink Lemonade tent, brought to you by The Chester Telegraph, or grab a delicious taco from SunnySide Taqueria or tangy barbeque from Kirby Q’s.

A walk-in Covid vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 and sanitation stations will be available for you to pick up masks and use hand sanitizer. For more information about that, click here.



For the list of vendors please click here.

New this year is live music that will be performed back-t0-back on stage behind the Fullerton Inn from noon to 8 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. For the list of performers and performance times, please click here.

And also new this year will be family-friendly farm related games and demonstrations — including noted cowboy poet Mark Munzert — all held behind the Academy Building, both days, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. For a complete list of those events and times please click here.

For more information, please see the Chester Festival on the Green Facebook page by clicking here and its website by clicking here.