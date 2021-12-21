Doctor charged in Rockingham killing waives extradition from Florida

By Cynthia Prairie

ozsef Piri, a Naples, Fla., resident who owns a second home in Londonderry, remains in custody in a Collier County, Fla., jail having been denied bail on Friday, Dec. 17, during his first court appearance before a judge as he faces a charge of second degree murder. He is charged in the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, on Route 103 South in Rockingham on Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Fonseca-Rivera was shot in the early afternoon as he was driving a delivery truck for Katsiroubas Bros., a produce wholesaler out of Boston.

Piri has waived extradition and will be returned to Vermont for trial. A date for his extradition has not be determined.

Piri, 49, was arrested on Thursday Dec. 16.

According to State Police, Piri was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Rt. 103 near Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck on the day in question. Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning to Connecticut from his second home on Mansfield Lane in Londonderry.

Using GPS data and surveillance videos, detectives determined that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera when the shooting occurred and that the Katsiroubas truck was in motion at the time.

The affidavit of probable cause, filed in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro, outlines the investigation including the use of surveillance camera images, GPS data, gun purchase records, interviews and the results of search warrants executed at Piri’s homes in Londonderry, West Simsbury, Conn., and Naples, Fla. Piri purchased his home in Florida in March of this year.

Police also learned that Piri had been flagged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for the number of gun purchases he had made over a two-year period.

Police say that Piri, a physician practicing internal medicine in Florida, and the victim did not know each other.

