Nied quits as Whiting Library trustee, resigns from other Chester town offices

By Shawn Cunningham and Cynthia Prairie

obert Nied, the embattled chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Whiting Library in Chester, has resigned from that board as well as from every other position he holds within the town.

In an email sent today, Wednesday, May 25, to the Chester Select Board and the Whiting Library Board of Trustees, Nied cited “intense personal attacks in my role as Chair of the Whiting Library Board of Trustees.”

Turmoil at the library came before the public eye less than 10 days ago, following Library Director Deirdre Doran’s May 12 resignation. Doran resigned nine days after Nied first objected to a scheduled summer reading event called Drag Queen Story Hour, in which two Burlington drag performers read books of acceptance and inclusivity to children throughout the state, in libraries and at special events. DQSH was just one of several summer events scheduled by Whiting Youth Librarian Carrie King.

Some board members believed the program too controversial and wanted it either cancelled or paused; there was confusion over exactly what was being asked. Doran, however, objected to the trustees getting involved in staff programming decisions, which are, according to accepted library policy, independent of trustee responsibilities.

Between the time that the board first learned of the event, which already had been promoted through the library website and with posters, and Doran’s resignation, Nied found website content of the two performers that he found even more objectionable.

On May 11, he emailed fellow Trustee and board Treasurer Ed Grossman that it was “beyond comprehension to think that Deirdre did not vet the two presenters” and that a young person going to the site might see that content.

“I am deeply concerned that we are sitting on a time bomb here,” wrote Nied, “I have revised my position. This program must never go forward and both Deirdre and Carrie must be reprimanded for scheduling a program and not vetting the presenters who have pornographic content on their website. I also think action should be taken immediately.”

Doran tendered her resignation the next day. The board met and accepted Doran’s resignation, which will become effective on June 30. Doran is currently on vacation and unavailable for comment. Nied did not return a phone message by publication time.

Doran’s resignation and the reason behind it sent shockwaves through the community, many people citing her professionalism and work ethic, and several wondering how the Whiting Library could find another high-caliber director with a board that does not allow the director to be independent.

In his letter of resignation, Nied said the verbal attacks have been “unprecedented in their hostility, baseless, uninformed, untruthful, and some are motivated by personal malice. In the last several days I have faced insults shouted from a passing car and several public comments that cross the line into defamatory.”

While Nied has been attacked by some as not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, one of his close family members is in that community and he has been active in supporting it.

Nied also wrote that as the attacks continue, “they will apply undeserved pressure on my family and will eventually impact their right to live a peaceful and meaningful life. They will also spill over to the amazing and dedicated colleagues and the critically important institutions that I have had the privilege of working with and for. That undeserved collateral impact is unacceptable to me.”

He said he would “leave public service to others who are willing to step forward.” Besides resigning from the library board, he is giving up seats as a justice of the peace and member of the town’s Board of Civil Authority and from the new Local Cannabis Control Commission.

Nied noted, “While I have not lost my affection and respect for the community in which I have enthusiastically volunteered, it has certainly been challenged.”

Nied moved to Chester from Richmondville, N.Y., with his wife in the fall of 2017 to take a job as Town Administrator and Zoning Administrator in Londonderry, bringing with him an extensive background in community and rural preservation. He resigned almost one year later to the day, telling the Telegraph that he has a “basic desire to spend more time with” his wife and son and to ”pursue some deferred personal interests.”

Members of the Londonderry Select Board praised his work and Town Clerk Kelly Pajala told The Telegraph, “We are very sad to see him go. He’s done a hell of a job.” She called him “level-headed and very thorough.”