 Chester board hears community garden proposal, appoints six library trustees.

t its June 15 meeting, the Chester Select Board appointed six new trustees to the Whiting Library board and received a request for the use of the Canal Street well site from the group that wants to put community garden plots – and eventually a greenhouse – there.

The large number of library board appointments became necessary when six out of seven trustees resigned in the wake of controversy over a library program that culminated with the resignation of the library director. Th position of library trustee is an elected office but when there is a vacancy on the board it’s up to the select board to appoint someone to serve until the next election. In this case, those appointed last Wednesday will serve until Town Meeting Day in March 2023.

On the meeting’s agenda, the Select Board was to go into executive session to speak with the eight residents who asked to be appointed, but board chair Arne Jonynas said he thought it was unnecessary to close the door on the interviews. He suggested that the candidates tell the board a little about themselves and why they are interested in serving.

Many spoke of their affection for libraries and most said they wanted to help out. Several said they had no preconceived notions about running the library and two said they had been vocal on social media about how the controversy was handled and felt a responsibility to step up.

After a brief executive session to deliberate, the board appointed Carlton (Sam) Comstock, Bill Dakin, Matthew Gorsky, John Garison, Jesse Bailey and Lora Cokolat. Town Manager Julie Hance told the new board members that they would need to stop by the town office to take the oath of office and that she would give their contact information to the one remaining trustee – Donna McNeill-Hudkins – so she could set up a board training session.

Greenhouse group seeks use of Canal Street site

C

heryl Joy Lipton, president of the Chester Community Greenhouse and Garden group, came before the board to say that since the organization did not receive the federal grant it had applied for, the organization would refocus its plans to begin by constructing community garden plots that would be available to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Chester.

Lipton told the board that the group would like to use the area at the end of Canal Street where a town well is located. She said that with that done, they would turn their attention toward fundraising for construction of the 1930s Lord and Burnham greenhouse the group was given in 2020.

Previously, the group wanted to use the field behind the Academy Building as a site for their project, but as they moved toward getting the approval of the Select Board and a lease for the property, a disagreement among the board of directors last fall resulted three of the six members resigning and the project stalled.

Since then, the remaining members – Lipton, Luna Burkland and Melody Reed – have recruited several new members and turned their attention toward the Canal Street site because it already had electricity and water. The other location would require utility hookups that would make the project more expensive. Lipton also said that its proximity to the school was another plus.

Board member Leigh Dakin noted that when the Canal Street site was discussed in the past, there was some pushback from neighbors on Grafton and Main streets. Lipton said the group could shield the site using plantings and a fence.

Jonynas said the group should do whatever it needed to do to keep its neighbors happy. “We don’t want to push this on anybody.”

Lipton said the project would create a “park-like” setting that could increase the value of neighboring properties.

Tim Roper – one of the board members who resigned last year – expressed his “strong support” for the project, calling it a “fantastic use of the property.”

Jonynas said that the board would be giving people – especially abutters – an opportunity to comment and ask questions at the next meeting. Hance said that they would need to review the letter of intent the town gave the group last year and hold a public hearing.

Police assessment underway, public invited to participate



H

ance told the board that the Police Department assessment being conducted by Jim Baker is underway. She said that four focus groups would be held – one each for people who living in the village, rural residents, business owners and volunteer non-profit organizations. Hance said that anyone who is interested in being a part of a focus group should get in touch with her. She can be reached at Town Hall, 802-875-2173 or at julie.hance@chestervt.gov.