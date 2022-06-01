Five more Whiting Library Trustees resign Management of library in question without enough Trustees
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 01, 2022 | Comments 4
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 1: Hance says that town attorney Jim Carroll believes that there is no reason for the library to be shut down and that there is authority in statute to ensure any bills and paychecks get paid.
By Cynthia Prairie
Earlier this week, Treasurer Ed Grossman, Vice President Rosamund Conroy, and members Carolyn Frisa, Kathy Poston and Lyza Gardner all resigned from the embattled board. This follows last Thursday’s resignation of Board President Robert Nied.
Remaining is Donna McNeill-Hudkins, who told the Telegraph Wednesday that, as for what is next, “I haven’t had time to absorb it all. I have to have time to sit and think.” She was just elected in March and has only attended two board meetings, she said. Trustees are elected positions, with staggered three-year terms.
The six resignations come following a public outcry over the resignation of Whiting Librarian Deirdre Doran, first reported in The Chester Telegraph on May 16. Doran’s action was spurred by a controversy over who has ultimate say over programming: the Trustees or the librarians.
The situation began in early May over one specific program — Drag Queen Story Hour — which prompted Nied to either ask that the program be paused or in Doran’s words “yelling at me to censor a library program,” citing concerns over public reaction. Later Nied expressed concern over safety and then over one of the performer’s website, which contains adult material.
The public outcry was at times rude, with those deriding Nied and the Trustees outnumbering those defending them.
Following Nied’s resignation on Thursday, May 25, Frisa was the next to resign, which she did on the late afternoon of Monday, May 30, writing to the board and to Town Manager Hance, “My work schedule and family commitments have become such that I cannot continue to volunteer the time necessary to do my job on the board with the thoroughness the position demands.” You can read Frisa’s letter here.
Conroy was the next to resign shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, saying that the “current issues at the library are beyond the scope of what I can offer as a civic volunteer at this time.” Conroy’s letter can be read here.
Then on late Tuesday afternoon, Gardner submitted her resignation “with regret” and offered to “provide whatever support is needed to transition to future leadership.” You can read Gardner’s letter here.
Slightly more than an hour later, Poston, who was just elected in March, resigned, writing, “I am thankful to the persons who elected me and sorry to leave my position.” She added that since more senior board members had resigned she could not “continue without the help, inspiration and support” of the others. Poston’s letter can be read here.
Two hours later — at 8:02 p.m. — Grossman emailed sent an email informing recipients, including Hance, of his decision to resign and ending with, “I will do whatever is necessary to smoothly transition Treasurer responsibilities.” You can read Grossman’s letter here.
Doran’s last day is Thursday June 30.
On Wednesday, Hance said she is consulting with the town attorney to see what next steps are to be taken. She said there are questions of even operating the library since there is not a quorum of Trustees under which it could run. The employees, she added, work for the Trustees, so their paychecks are in question. There is also a process for selection of Trustees, which could take two weeks.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (4)
What a loss to the community this is! These trustees are talented, dedicated, well-educated volunteers who are stepping down. They have been caught in the middle of a toxic situation. I respect their decisions to step down. I understand the larger issue of responsibility and freedom to choose programs; this is the domain of the Director. Her resignation is a great loss to Chester. Do we know if this program was looked at beforehand? Had the web sites of the performers been looked at beforehand? One board member did so and found it to be pornographic and that raises the question of suitability for young eyes and ears. I wonder if the “show” was worth the cost of this. I have seen the clip from Weston; it certainly was not worthy in my eyes. But then again, as a woman, I find Drag Queen performances demeaning. Did any families attend the performance at Pizza Stone? What was the reaction of parents and children? Just curious. A library is such an important part of a community and serves and supports so many of our basic values: education, a love of learning, families, creativity and the foundations of democracy. It is interesting that a library is often a battlefield. These men and women have been sacrificially giving of their time and energy. I appreciate them.
What a shame. I guess now’s the time for some of the critics to step up and volunteer for town positions.
Things were more or less going fine until Nied decided to go out of his way to undermine the creativity and hard work of the library staff. I hope these resignations are happening out of shame on the part of the trustees for their appalling behavior towards two of the most generous, hardworking, and community-minded people I have ever known.
This is indeed a sad day.
A painful reminder of what is possible when there is a breakdown in communication.
There are no winners . There are no victory laps to be run.
The Library is the soul of a town.
Ours needs to heal.