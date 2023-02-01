College News

Gwendylan Kekic of Chester, daughter of Tamasin and Nicholas Kekic, has been named to the President’s List of Dean College of Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester. To make the college’s President’s List, a full-time student must obtain a GP of 4.0 for the semester.

The University of Vermont of Burlington announces that the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Rachel Guerra of Chester, majoring in Elementary Education – K-6 and graduate Special Education.

Miles Garvin of Chester, majoring in Neuroscience.

Allura Cameron of Londonderry, majoring in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Madeline Prouty of Londonderry, majoring in Professional Nursing.

Lillian Varga of Ludlow, majoring in Psychological Science.

Haley Racicot of Ludlow, majoring in Business Administration.

Kristin Clark of Springfield, majoring in Exercise Science.

Cade Morris of Weston, majoring in Political Science and History.

Jordyn Jager of Landgrove, majoring in Environmental Sciences and Wildlife & Fisheries Biology.

Connor Corbett of Ludlow, majoring in Business Administration.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute of Worcester, Mass., announces its fall 2022 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities since it does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2022:

Kimberly Cummings of Chester, class of 2026, majoring in Computer Science.

Everett Mosher of Chester, class of 2026, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Carissa Kinsman, of North Springfield, a Nursing major, has made the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete are eligible for the Dean’s List.

Alice Ostrom of Springfield made the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah. Inclusion on the Dean’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.