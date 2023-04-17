Chester Conservation Committee at Whiting Library April 28
Press release | Apr 17, 2023 | Comments 0
The CCC is a group of local volunteers who focus on developing and maintaining Chester’s Lost Mine, Butternut and Brookside Hiking Trails. It is also involved in other initiatives, including the Emerald Ash Borer Mapping Project, Williams River Water Quality Monitoring, Green Up Day and the Chester Disc Golf Course. Trail maps will be on display and available, as well as a Leopold bench that the CCC will be building and placing at various locations throughout town this year.
This program is part of Whiting Library’s Penny University social coffee hour. Come learn, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and connect with your community. For information about upcoming library events, please visit the website or call 802-875-2277.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.