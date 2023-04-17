Chester Conservation Committee at Whiting Library April 28

T

he Chester Conservation Committee will be at Whiting Library, 117 Main St., in Chester at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Come and learn how you can get involved, as well as gear up for Vermont’s 54th annual Green Up Day.

The CCC is a group of local volunteers who focus on developing and maintaining Chester’s Lost Mine, Butternut and Brookside Hiking Trails. It is also involved in other initiatives, including the Emerald Ash Borer Mapping Project, Williams River Water Quality Monitoring, Green Up Day and the Chester Disc Golf Course. Trail maps will be on display and available, as well as a Leopold bench that the CCC will be building and placing at various locations throughout town this year.

This program is part of Whiting Library’s Penny University social coffee hour. Come learn, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and connect with your community. For information about upcoming library events, please visit the website or call 802-875-2277.