Early calling hour for Martin Nitka on April 29
An early calling hour for Martin Nitka, will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday April 29, 2023 at the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St., followed by the Memorial Service at 10 a.m.
Mr. Nitka died on Thursday, March 30. He was 80.
