Foragers-don’t mistake poisonous false hellebore for yummy ramps
Press release | Apr 26, 2023 | Comments 1
The young leaves of American false hellebore (Veratrum viride) can resemble the edible ramps now making their springtime appearance. However, false hellebore contains poisonous chemicals called alkaloids, and eating it can make people very sick. In most cases, people who have eaten false hellebore need to go to the hospital.
“This is not a poisoning you should treat at home,” said Sarah Vose, state toxicologist with the Department of Health.
“If you think you have eaten false hellebore, call the Northern New England Poison Center right away. You could develop a serious heart condition that requires immediate medical attention.”
Symptoms of false hellebore poisoning include severe nausea and vomiting, which often move on to slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating.
State officials urge Vermonters who harvest wild ramps to make sure they know how to identify them. The leaves of ramps are flat, grow directly from the ground, and are generally found in rich upland forests. Ramps also smell strongly of onion. False hellebore leaves are pleated in appearance, grow from a stalk in floodplains, marshes and swamps, and do not smell like onion.
If you may have eaten false hellebore, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the Northern New England Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. You can also chat online at nnepc.org, or text “poison” to 85511. If there is a medical emergency, dial 9-1-1.
Learn more about false hellebore and how to recognize it at https://healthvermont.gov/
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Health and Well-Being
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
For those of us not really educated about foraging, but curious, this kind of content is helpful. Thank you for the local news and also the pertinent information about living in this region.