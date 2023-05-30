Workshop on battery-powered garden tools in Cavendish June 5
Rick Vaughan from Bibens Ace Hardware in Springfield will discuss specific brands, as well as the MowElectric! Campaign, a grassroots initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of electric lawn care equipment.
The Energy Committee in Cavendish has presented workshops on a variety of topics affecting the ecology of the town, state, country and world. The committee believes that the switch from gasoline-powered tools to electric-powered tools for the garden/yard and for any other usage represents a major step forward in battling the effects of climate change.
The workshop is open to all; registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served.
The Energy Committee operates on behalf of the people of Cavendish and is a committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, a non-profit organization supporting projects and events in the town. Click here for more information about CCCA. For more information on the workshop, send an e-mail.
