N

eighborhood Connections will offer a monthly community meal at noon on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning on June 13. All community members are invited to attend at 5700 VT-100, Londonderry, in the Mountain Marketplace. Participants can attend in person, do take-away, or both. Donations are encouraged but not required. Call 802-824-4343 to register.

In addition, Senior Solutions, Neighborhood Connections, and others in the greater Londonderry area have partnered to offer meals at various locations throughout the month, resulting in a fresh, home-cooked lunch available each week at noon.

First Tuesdays , beginning June 6: The Hub at Weston, 719 Main St., Weston. Registration is not required. Any leftover meals will be available at Neighborhood Connections for take-away starting on Tuesday afternoons.

, beginning June 6: 719 Main St., Weston. Registration is not required. Any leftover meals will be available at Neighborhood Connections for take-away starting on Tuesday afternoons. Second Tuesdays , beginning June 13: Neighborhood Connections (see above).

, beginning June 13: (see above). Second Thursdays , beginning June 8: Jamaica Community Church, 7 Depot St. For more information, call Pastor Pete Carlson at 802-874-4181.

, beginning June 8: 7 Depot St. For more information, call Pastor Pete Carlson at 802-874-4181. Third Thursdays , beginning June 15: Winhall Community Arts Center, 3 River Road, Bondville. Call Laura at 802-342-7810 to register.

, beginning June 15: 3 River Road, Bondville. Call Laura at 802-342-7810 to register. Fourth Thursdays, beginning June 22: Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. (Route 11), Londonderry. Call 802-824-6453 for more information.

Need transportation to any or all of the above meals? Contact Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 for a ride aboard the Mountain Town Connector.

Farm fresh food for Seniors

C

Locally Yours : As one of nine regional distribution sites, Neighborhood Connections will receive five CSA share boxes of fresh produce each week, for 16 weeks, beginning on Thursday, July 6. Sign up through Neighborhood Connections by calling 802-824-4343. Produce will be delivered on Thursdays, and folks will be able to pick up any produce they would like on Thursday or Friday. Let Neighborhood Connections know if you need a ride to participate.

: As one of nine regional distribution sites, Neighborhood Connections will receive five CSA share boxes of fresh produce each week, for 16 weeks, beginning on Thursday, July 6. Sign up through Neighborhood Connections by calling 802-824-4343. Produce will be delivered on Thursdays, and folks will be able to pick up any produce they would like on Thursday or Friday. Let Neighborhood Connections know if you need a ride to participate. Farm-to-Family Coupons: This program provides coupon books worth $48, in $6 increments, to be used at farmers markets, as well as some roadside farm stands, to applicants who meet the income guidelines. Need application assistance? Call 802-824-4343 to make an appointment with a social worker.

onnecting seniors to local farm products is the impetus behind Senior Solutions’ “Eat Your Veggies” program, of which Neighborhood Connections is a vital hub. Comprising four individual programs, Neighborhood Connections will participate in the “Locally Yours” and the “Farm-to-Family Coupons” programs.

In addition, Neighborhood Connections is one of three organizations statewide to receive additional coupon books for senior field trips to farmers markets and roadside farm stands across the region, using the Mountain Town Connector as transportation. There are no income requirements to participate in these trips. Contact Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 if you are interested in participating.