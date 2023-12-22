By Shawn Cunningham

ignalling that the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District would be holding another one of its unusual meetings on Thursday night, board Vice Chair Adrienne Williams announced that board Chair Deb Brown has resigned, citing medical issues from a concussion she suffered weeks ago.

The board also voted 6-3 to “retire” the Chieftain name, which has been a bone of contention for most of the past year; board member Steve Perani of Cavendish apologized for artwork he had created as satire on the mascot/branding situation; and Scott Kendall of Andover – who has been an outspoken supporter of the 50-year-old Chieftains name and recently announced his resignation – made a motion to remove from the agenda a vote to censure Perani.

Williams, who represents Baltimore, opened the meeting with two announcements. First, this would be the first meeting since a Zoom bombing of the September meeting in which the remote audience would have video and microphones restored. Two Rivers Superintendent Lauren Fierman noted that she has the capability to shut down the remote function quickly if there’s a repeat of the disturbance.

Williams then read a statement from board Chair Brown of Chester saying that she was resigning due to the ongoing effects of a concussion. Later in the meeting, Williams was recognized by the board as the new chair and Lois Perlah of Chester was voted in as vice chair in addition to being the board’s clerk.

Perani read a statement apologizing for upsetting anyone with several pieces of artwork that he thought he was sending privately, but using TRSU email. Those images and the use of the TRSU email prompted an failed attempt to censure Perani at the last board. When he was finished reading his statement, several board members, including some who had brought the previous vote, thanked him, then Kendall moved to strike a second censure vote from the agenda.

During public comment, Cindy Wubbenhorst – who is a member of the Ko’asek Abenaki Nation – told the board that her group has had two meetings to discuss the branding question. She noted that the word Chieftain is not part of Abenaki culture, so they don’t consider it disrespectful. The term they use for leader is instead “Chief.” As a teacher, Wubbenhorst said she has tried over the years to educate people about the place of Native Americans whose “feet are everywhere on North and South America.”

Chester resident Randy Miles again defended the chieftain name. He added that he would not forgive Perani despite his apology and suggested that the board dismiss him. Board members are elected by their towns and therefore the board itself does not have the authority to dismiss a member.

When the time came to vote to stop using the Chieftain name, member Lisa Sanders of Cavendish spoke of the effect that such branding has on the mental health of children who have not yet developed the resiliency of their identities. Board member Jeff Hance of Chester asked where the data on the harm came from.

Fierman cited information from the National Congress of the American Indian.

Kendall asked the board to let the state make the decision.

“They don’t want to,” said Hance. “They made the rule, let them back it up,” replied Kendall.

Sanders noted that the board’s May vote claiming the name did not violate its own policy is separate from the current vote to retire the name and that the appeals of those who complained about the brand “don’t disappear.” She said it was up to the state to follow through with that case.

Board member Josh Schroeder of Chester noted that Chieftain is only used with reference to the athletic teams and is not used for other school activities like the school band. He added that he has attended many games recently and has not heard the name used in cheers or encouragement of athletes.

Hance said that students may be afraid to do so and one member of the audience shouted out, “They’ve vilified it.”

In the end, the board voted by paper ballots as requested by Hance and Rick Alexander of Chester, who wanted to allow everyone to vote their conscience without intimidation. The vote was six in favor of retiring the name and three opposed. Athletic director Todd Parah then asked if he should inform the Vermont Principals’ Association of the board’s decision and if he should stop using the name in announcements at games. Fierman said yes.

Board member Kate Lamphere of Cavendish asked if the board should have the superintendent initiate a process to come up with a new mascot and branding. Fierman said that would be a task for Principal John Broadly, teacher leaders and students to craft a process, which could begin after the holiday break.

Lamphere said it was important to have a mascot or name to rally around.

