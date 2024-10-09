Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 14
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 14 at the Andover Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of September 23rd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Health Insurance for 2025
6. Old Business:
A. Municipal Energy Resilience Grant – updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Salt quotes for 2024/25
B. Road Commissioner’s report – new truck update
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
