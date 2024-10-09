Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 14

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 14 at the Andover Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of September 23rd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Health Insurance for 2025

6. Old Business:

A. Municipal Energy Resilience Grant – updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Salt quotes for 2024/25

B. Road Commissioner’s report – new truck update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.