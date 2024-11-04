Mountain Town Circus & workshop returns to Flood Brook School Nov. 10

The Mountain Town Circus, sponsored by Neighborhood Connections, will return to Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11 in Londonderry, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Presented by professional Troy Wunderle, this is an interactive circus adventure appropriate for a wide range of skill levels, ages and interests. Participants can partake in the entire workshop or step out at any point. Equipment to be taught includes juggling scarves, balls, rings, clubs, spinning plates, devil sticks, diabolos, feathers, hula hoops, jump ropes and lassos.

Moon hoppers and stilts will also be taught. The formal circus show will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost is $35 for a family of four, or $20 per adult and $5 per child. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.

Wunderle is the founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures. He spent 27 years directing Circus Smirkus and six years as director of Clowning for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is the 2022 recipient of the American Circus Educators Excellence in Circus Education Award.