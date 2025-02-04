Andover Select Board agenda for Feb.10
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of January 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business:
A. MERP
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Paving discussion
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
