League of Women Voters speaker series on Supreme Court decisions continues Feb. 12
Press release | Feb 10, 2025 | Comments 0
The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the fourth in its 2024-2025 Lecture Series on Recent Supreme Court Decisions at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. This season examines the potential impacts of five important decisions issued since 2022.
Rep. Rebecca Holcombe and Harrison Stark, senior staff attorney at ACLU Vermont, will discuss the June 2022 Supreme Court decision that Maine’s “nonsectarian” requirement for the otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause requiring public funding for religious schools. The program will be moderated by Middlesex Town Moderator Susan Clark.
This will be a virtual presentation and is open to the public; click here to send questions in advance. Attendance is free, but registration is required.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.