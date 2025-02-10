League of Women Voters speaker series on Supreme Court decisions continues Feb. 12

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the fourth in its 2024-2025 Lecture Series onat 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. This season examines the potential impacts of five important decisions issued since 2022.

Rep. Rebecca Holcombe and Harrison Stark, senior staff attorney at ACLU Vermont, will discuss the June 2022 Supreme Court decision that Maine’s “nonsectarian” requirement for the otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause requiring public funding for religious schools. The program will be moderated by Middlesex Town Moderator Susan Clark.

This will be a virtual presentation and is open to the public; click here to send questions in advance. Attendance is free, but registration is required.