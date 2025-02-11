Donate to Green Up Vermont via state income tax return

For 55 years, the first Saturday in May – Green Up Day – has been about gathering family and neighbors outside to clean up litter and debris from roadsides and waterways.

This is a much-loved, prideful tradition that continues to keep our natural landscapes clean and healthy and instills a sense of community care in many Vermonters.

To help in this mission, residents can make a donation to Green Up Vermont on Line 24c of Vermont Income Tax Form IN-111. Green Up Vermont is the private nonprofit behind Green Up Day that works year-round to ensure stewardship of Vermont’s environment and teaches about waste-reduction habits to remove trash altogether.

Together, Vermonters can accomplish big things. In 2024, Green Up Day achieved a Guinness World Record for the most pledges to pick up trash in 24 hours, with 6,833.

