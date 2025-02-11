Donate to Green Up Vermont via state income tax return
Press release | Feb 11, 2025 | Comments 0
For 55 years, the first Saturday in May – Green Up Day – has been about gathering family and neighbors outside to clean up litter and debris from roadsides and waterways.
This is a much-loved, prideful tradition that continues to keep our natural landscapes clean and healthy and instills a sense of community care in many Vermonters.
To help in this mission, residents can make a donation to Green Up Vermont on Line 24c of Vermont Income Tax Form IN-111. Green Up Vermont is the private nonprofit behind Green Up Day that works year-round to ensure stewardship of Vermont’s environment and teaches about waste-reduction habits to remove trash altogether.
Together, Vermonters can accomplish big things. In 2024, Green Up Day achieved a Guinness World Record for the most pledges to pick up trash in 24 hours, with 6,833.
Click here to get involved.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.