To the editor: Silence is not the choice Chester’s Select Board and school board should have made
The Chester Telegraph | May 20, 2025 | Comments 16
At this meeting, our Select Board’s duty was to review candidates and provide their endorsement of a candidate, to then be considered for appointment by the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District. Two candidates were presented: a decades-long Chester resident, mother, former educator, and seasoned family law attorney. The second candidate, a man with a documented history of domestic violence.
One candidate brought experience, competence, and integrity. The other candidate brought a criminal record.
The Chester Select Board, with the exception of Vice Chair Arne Jonynas, chose to endorse no one. The Select Board chose apathy. They chose avoidance. They chose silence.
Jonynas stood alone that night, naming what others refused to acknowledge: that the Select Board had a duty to make a recommendation—and in no uncertain terms should they choose a candidate who just days before had pleaded guilty to domestic assault.
Robert Nied urged the board to take responsibility. Others in the community spoke out. For transparency. For integrity. We saw who answered the call and who chose silence.
Then, a week later, the silence grew louder.
On Thursday, May 15, the GMUSD board was presented with the same two candidates that had stood before the Select Board for endorsement.
John Keller offered vague, ill-prepared responses that betrayed a lack of understanding of board governance and the realities of public education. Patricia Benelli demonstrated depth, clarity, composure, and integrity—qualities our children desperately need modeled by their public servants.
In an unbelievable display of indifference, the School Board chose neither. They too chose to look away; to make this someone else’s problem.
Even if one were to set aside Mr. Keller’s criminal history of violence—an impossible feat in itself—the fundamental question remains: Was he remotely prepared to serve in a role that requires public trust, educational insight, and civic maturity?
The answer, based on his interview, is unequivocally no.
When a candidate like Patricia Benelli isn’t “enough” to warrant appointment—despite her qualifications, her calm leadership, and her obvious preparedness—we must ask ourselves what we value most as a community. How can we, as a community, justify lacking the moral clarity to distinguish between readiness and recklessness?
This is a pattern. A culture. A persistent, exhausting reality where capable women are passed over, silenced, or dismissed, while men—regardless of behavior, qualifications, or impact—are granted deference and credibility.
We live in a world where the highest office in the land has been held by someone accused of multiple acts of violence against women. So maybe it’s no surprise that even here—in a small Vermont town—we hesitate to name what should clearly disqualify someone from holding public trust.
As someone who has experienced direct escalation firsthand from Mr. Keller, I lack the privilege of neutrality. The privilege of silence. Writing this is a risk. But the greater risk is saying nothing.
Think of how many women were in the room on May 8, watching the Select Board—the majority of them men—remain silent, with the exception of Mr. Jonynas, when given the chance to speak up and stand for our collective safety.
Think of the women who then again watched as the School Board—leaders elected to protect the welfare of our students and educators, the majority of them men—also decided that their personal discomfort, or bias, or attempt to dismiss our concerns as “political” was more important than speaking out against a violent individual seeking more power.
Now think of all those women watching this display of indifference—and consider this statistic:
One in two women in Vermont—49%—have experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, or stalking in their lifetime. (Vermont Council on Domestic Violence)
Our elected leaders showed the women watching that our collective experiences, our value, our right to safety were irrelevant. Our Chester Select Board and GMUSD School Board failed our community.
Until we begin to prioritize safety and well-being over convenience and complicity, we will keep failing the people who need us most.
As a woman, as a mother, and as someone committed to the safety of community, I cannot stay silent. And I ask others to stand with me—not just in outrage, but in action. We must demand that our elected leaders stand firm in the belief that violence disqualifies someone in search of power.
Silence, as we’ve now seen, is not neutral. It is a choice.
Silence is betrayal.
Silence is, in fact, violence.
Anne Henshaw
Chester
Mr. Swarthow’s link seems to be only the result of a Google search, that is, a list of supposedly relevant websites. That does not address the statistical issue at all. He needs to find a reasonbly authoritative website that gives the actual statistics. As it stands, Ms. Henshaw’s numbers appear to be the best.
I’m compelled to share with the readers here what I have already said to several individuals regarding my decision to not ask the select board to make a recommendation to the school board as to our preferred candidate.
I first saw the police report outlining the charges against Keller on the afternoon of May 7th, less than three hours before our meeting that evening. Yes, the contents of that report are startling and were quite concerning to me, but a charge is not the same as a conviction.
I wasn’t made aware of the guilty plea until after our meeting had adjourned, at a little after 9:00 pm. I assume that the other select board members were also unaware of the outcome of Keller’s court case at the time of our discussion. Had I known of the guilty plea beforehand, I would absolutely have joined in requesting that the select board recommend Pat Benelli to fill the open school board seat and have to believe that the rest of the board would have handled this issue differently as well.
It’s important to me, in my passion for justice, to always err on the side of caution when there’s doubt. It seemed reasonable given the information available at the time to leave this decision to the school board since it is solely their responsibility to elect a replacement. I felt confident that they would choose the best qualified candidate to fill the open seat.
Hindsight is 20:20, but in the moment things often look different. I now unequivocally endorse Pat Benelli to fill the position.
Jim,
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 41% of women in the United States have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence’s 2024 Data Snapshot reports that:
251,000 Vermonters have experienced intimate partner violence.
259,000 Vermonters have experienced sexual harm.
Given Vermont’s population of approximately 645,000, these figures suggest that a significant portion of the population has been affected. National data consistently shows that women are disproportionately affected by such violence.
Applying the national prevalence rate of 41% to Vermont’s female population (approximately 325,000 women) suggests that around 133,000 women in Vermont have experienced such violence. This estimation aligns with the broader figures reported by the Vermont Network and supports the assertion that nearly half of the women in Vermont have been affected.
Surely you don’t think I would bring false statistics into my letter knowing full well there would be some man that would show up and imply
I’m lying instead of actually interrogating their bias and reaction to this content? I’m a woman speaking truth to power…I don’t have the luxury of playing fast and loose with facts.
The comment comes from a letter to the editor, not from The Chester Telegraph.
Talk about playing fast and loose with the facts! The claim that “One in two women in Vermont—49%—have experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, or stalking in their lifetime. (Vermont Council on Domestic Violence)” is not at all corroborated by reality (nor basic common sense). A simple websearch debunks that false assertion:
https://www.google.com/search?q=one%20out%20if%20two%20women%20in%20vemont%20has%20experienced%20sexual%20assault%20stslking&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1-m
C’mon Chester Telegraph – do better!
Thank you Anne, I stand with you.
Well Said Anne. Thank you for speaking out with courage and clarity.
I stand with Anne and applaud the one courageous selectman who spoke truth. A man like Keller does not belong anywhere near our schools.
Remaining silent sent a message that screams loudly. Circumventing the transgression by vacillating a discission has resulted in community discord. When a board no longer questions a behavior as inappropriate and omits that behavior, they have ratified it.
A board that is obliged to be apolitical, has normalized domestic violence and disguised it as politics.
Well said Anne. It appears that for a woman candidate there is no level of qualification, skill, experience or ability that can out weigh the heft of an unqualified white male with a pulse and an axe to grind. One wonders if the members of the school board will ever find courage enough to put the children’s well being first. This is a shame and an embarrassment for our town.
I stand with you as well. Thank you for speaking out, Anne.
Both the select board and school board have committed crimes of moral cowardice in this situation. Adding covert misogyny to the original crime just makes things even worse….
I stand with you. Chester has been given a gift and has refused to take it. What a shame. I am willing to help in any way possible to move forward to try to secure the correct candidate, Ms. Patricia Benelli.
Thank you for speaking out! I stand with you.
Anne, very well stated and thank you for speaking up! As with Linda, I stand with you. I hope you consider running for a Select Board seat when one opens up. The town would be lucky to have you serve!
Thank you, Anne. I stand with you.