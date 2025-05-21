Andover Select Board agenda for May 27 (Note Tuesday meeting)
The Andover Select Board will hold a special meeting due to the Memorial Day Holiday at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 27, 2025 at the Town Office, 953 Weston Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of May 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the
public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
6. Old Business:
A. MERP
B. Road reclassification project – discussion & next steps
7. Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
