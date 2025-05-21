Op-ed: Domestic violence should not be condoned

By Marilyn Mahusky

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

D

riving home from the Green Mountain Unified School District Board meeting Thursday night felt a bit like it did after the verdict was announced in the O.J. Simpson trial in which O.J. was accused of murdering his wife. Prior to her murder, Simpson had pled no contest to charges of domestic violence.

By not rejecting the candidate for school board who pled guilty to charges of domestic assault earlier this month, (and who remains under the supervision of Probation and Parole for the next 12 months), the GMUSD Board, like the Chester Select Board before it, condoned domestic violence in our community.

The select board is charged by statute with “consultation” when a vacancy on the school board occurs. Only one select board member spoke out against the candidate; the others voted to avoid their duty to consult. Taking no further action, the select board kicked the can down the road to the school board, who improperly kicked it right back.

After publicly interviewing two candidates: John Keller (who pled guilty to a criminal charge of domestic assault against his female partner on April 28), and Patricia (Penny) Benelli (a well-respected local attorney who recently retired and has a degree in education), the school board went into executive session to deliberate on the candidates’ qualifications.

No one addressed the elephant in the room – the recent guilty plea.

After a lengthy deliberative session, the school board announced its decision not to appoint either candidate. The decision was made in private in violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law. Instead of selecting the only qualified candidate, the board decided to send the matter back to the select board who must now decide whether a special election should be held.

Instead of choosing a clearly qualified candidate, the school board, like the select board before it, chose cowardice.

Our elected officials on the school board and the select board shirked their statutory duty and responsibility to fill the vacancy on the school board with an eligible and qualified candidate. (The candidates’ answers to the interview questions are publicly available).

Our elected officials failed to take a principled stand against domestic violence. Our children deserve better. Our community deserves better.

Marilyn Mahusky is an attorney who was a long time member of several area school boards. She lives in Chester.