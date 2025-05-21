West River Farmers Market opens for season on Saturday
Press release | May 21, 2025 | Comments 0
This vibrant market, with more than 40 vendors, is located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry and is filled with fresh organic produce, farm grown meats, delicious food made to order and artistically made crafts.
Please note that:
- Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals.
- Parking is available in the Mill parking lot, adjacent to the park. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.
- If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.
- Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.
Contact Market Manager Natalie Kapusta by e-mail with any questions regarding the market.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.