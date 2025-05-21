Windsor County Sheriff to help Chester PD with staff shortages
While we take some time to evaluate the needs of the department, you will see Windsor County Sheriff’s Department who will be assisting by backfilling some of our vacant shifts. Please make them welcome to our community.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Chief Williams at 802-875-2035 or Town Manager Julie Hance at 802-875-2173.
