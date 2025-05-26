Springfield Rotary wraps up successful diaper, food drives

T

he Springfield Rotary Club hosted to successful drives in the past two months.

Its diaper drive in April to benefit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Diaper Bank collected 1,833 diapers and 1,220 wipes, as well as $1,157 in monetary donations.

The club thanks the community for stepping up as well as the following businesses for acting as collection sites: In Springfield, the Community Bank, M&T Bank, Springfield Town Library and VTel; in Chester, Chester Hardware and M&T Bank and in Ascutney the Thrive Thrift Shop & Community Resource Center.

The Fill the Cart from the Heart Food Drive took place on May 17 in the Springfield Shopping Plaza to support the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Nearly 700 pounds of food and $2,000 in donations were collected. A heartfelt thank you to Shaw’s for hosting the event, as well as the greater Springfield community for incredible support in helping neighbors in need.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects locally and internationally. Click here for more information.