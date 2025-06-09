No Kings protest set for June 14 in Chester

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 14, join the Chester Town Democratic Committee on the Chester Green to echo Benjamin Franklin’s response to Elizabeth Willing Powel’s question about the new Constitution in 1787, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” “A Republic,” Franklin replied, “if you can keep it.”

Organizations in more than 20 Vermont locations and more than 1,000 venues across America are saying, “We don’t do kings!” While the administration will celebrate Flag Day with an expensive military parade in Washington, No Kings nationwide gatherings will allow citizens to celebrate the simple but essential rights and liberties that Franklin hoped Americans could keep.

Come demonstrate America’s love of its freedoms with your friends and neighbors, and listen to local speakers and guests like well-known former Windsor County Sen. Dick McCormick who will remind us about what we must protect and what we must prevent.

Share information about No Kings Day! Invite your friends and neighbors!

To find another No Kings Day location, click here. For more information contact styeve35@gmail.com.