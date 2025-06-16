Ludlow Rotary gives scholarships to 7 seniors

Five Green Mountain Union High School seniors were awarded scholarships from the Ludlow Rotary Club. From left: Autumn Fales, Evan Kirdzik, Linsey Miles, Andrei Solzhenitsyn and Lucy Palmer. Photos of Brianna Barton of Windsor High and Lola Saccardo of the Compass School were not available.

In keeping with its long-standing tradition, the Ludlow Rotary Club announces the winners of the 2025 scholarships, totaling $14,000, to seven high school seniors.

  • Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship $2,500 – Andrei Solzhenitsyn, Green Mountain Union High School;
  • Robert W. Kirkbride Community Service Scholarship $2,500 – Lucy Palmer, GMUHS;
  • Joseph “Jay” Girouard Scholarship $2,000 – Evan Kirdzik, GMUHS;
  • Marty Nitka Scholarship $2,000 – Lola Saccardo, Compass School;
  • Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship $2,000 – Linsey Jane Miles, GMUHS;
  • Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Autumn Fales, GMUHS;
  • Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Brianna Barton, Windsor High School.

According to Tim Faulkner, scholarship committee chair, LRC’s scholarship program has offered more than $284,000 to graduating seniors who live in the club’s area of service, which includes Ludlow, Plymouth, Mount Holly and Cavendish. Funding for the scholarship program comes primarily from the proceeds of LRC’s annual Penny Sale.

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

