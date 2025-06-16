Ludlow Rotary gives scholarships to 7 seniors

I

Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship $2,500 – Andrei Solzhenitsyn, Green Mountain Union High School;

Robert W. Kirkbride Community Service Scholarship $2,500 – Lucy Palmer, GMUHS;

Joseph “Jay” Girouard Scholarship $2,000 – Evan Kirdzik, GMUHS;

Marty Nitka Scholarship $2,000 – Lola Saccardo, Compass School;

Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship $2,000 – Linsey Jane Miles, GMUHS;

Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Autumn Fales, GMUHS;

Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Brianna Barton, Windsor High School.

n keeping with its long-standing tradition, the Ludlow Rotary Club announces the winners of the 2025 scholarships, totaling $14,000, to seven high school seniors.

According to Tim Faulkner, scholarship committee chair, LRC’s scholarship program has offered more than $284,000 to graduating seniors who live in the club’s area of service, which includes Ludlow, Plymouth, Mount Holly and Cavendish. Funding for the scholarship program comes primarily from the proceeds of LRC’s annual Penny Sale.