Ludlow Rotary gives scholarships to 7 seniors
Press release | Jun 16, 2025 | Comments 0
- Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship $2,500 – Andrei Solzhenitsyn, Green Mountain Union High School;
- Robert W. Kirkbride Community Service Scholarship $2,500 – Lucy Palmer, GMUHS;
- Joseph “Jay” Girouard Scholarship $2,000 – Evan Kirdzik, GMUHS;
- Marty Nitka Scholarship $2,000 – Lola Saccardo, Compass School;
- Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship $2,000 – Linsey Jane Miles, GMUHS;
- Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Autumn Fales, GMUHS;
- Traditional Scholarship $1,500 – Brianna Barton, Windsor High School.
According to Tim Faulkner, scholarship committee chair, LRC’s scholarship program has offered more than $284,000 to graduating seniors who live in the club’s area of service, which includes Ludlow, Plymouth, Mount Holly and Cavendish. Funding for the scholarship program comes primarily from the proceeds of LRC’s annual Penny Sale.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.