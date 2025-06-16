No Kings rally in Chester attracts large, peaceful crowd to protest Trump policies

By Cynthia Prairie

I

t was just another damp and cloudy spring Saturday, except for the folks that began gathering on the Chester Green short before 10 a.m. to set up tents and a sound system preparing for the 10:30 national No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance rally organized locally by the Chester Town Democratic Committee.

The Chester No Kings rally was just one of 40 across Vermont and 2,000 nationwide on Saturday, which, according to early estimates, drew a total estimated 5 million to 11.5 million people. Nationwide, the event was organized by an array of movements including 50501, Indivisible, the American Federation of Teachers and Communications Workers of America.

This would be the third protest in three months against the Trump administration staged on the Chester Green and by far the largest, with a headcount just shy of 600 participants, organizers said. It was also the most festive: a variety of music chosen by Evan Parks, a Chester resident DJ with WOOL Radio, who emceed the event, and American flags of all sizes on full display, reminding everyone that this day, June 14, was also Flag Day to celebrate the Stars and Stripes.

Passing cars offered continuing beeps and honks of support, drawing cheers from the crowds on both sides of Main Street.

Former state Sen. Dick McCormack of Bethel, who declared that the size of the crowd in this town of 3,000, “was inspiring,” told them that “We need to make sure that we don’t normalize Trumpism.” He then added, as he clutched a small American flag in his hands, “I want my flag back.”

The antique shop Matilda and Three Bears rolled out two old-style metal coolers to offer free chilled bottled water to participants as others gave away free hand-held American flags and “TACO” headdresses, a nod to the Wall Street acronym that means “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The event drew a large contingent of Chester residents as well as participants from Proctorsville, Grafton, Andover, Ludlow, Weathersfield, Windham, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Philly-L.A. contingent was staying in Ludlow for a family reunion and included family matriarch Pat Riley, son Bruce Lenthall and Calista Cleary all of Philly and Elizabeth Lenthall of L.A. Riley said that when they realized their Ludlow reunion would occur on No Kings Day, they had to find a local venue to attend, so Chester was their choice.

Marcey and Bill Tucker drove down from Ludlow to protest. Bill Tucker said, “Every day, there are issues that have me concerned. His treatment of a lot of the lower income people has me concerned.” Marcey Tucker added, “A country should be known by how it treats its poorest citizens.”

Toward the end of the event, which lasted a firm 90 minutes, state Rep. Tom Charlton arrived on the Green to talk with people, many of whom are his constituents. “The thing that worries me in both sides is the fear and the anger.” The Republican also addressed one of the major concerns of not just Democrats and Progressives, but increasingly of Republicans: the fate of our immigrant communities, some of whom have loyal supporters even though they may be in the United States illegally. “The tax contribution of immigrants is significant,” he said, adding that, “I’d like to see the process to become a citizen shortened.”

That issue has played out for Melissa Stacy, who drove from Proctorsville to attend the event. She said the aunt of a friend of her daughter was picked up by ICE two weeks ago following a traffic stop in Massachusetts. The aunt, she said, had been in the U.S. for 20 years, working and paying taxes. “We can’t be quiet, we can’t be quiet.” Stacy said she is “tired of watching the country that we love and our Constitution get trampled on.”

Disruptions to Saturday’s event were few. One truck traveling west on Main let loose with a shot of “rolling coal” at the crowd and one lone protester, a fixture at all the Chester rallies, weaved through the crowds with an oversized Trump flag, but was ignored by most.

Soon after the rally was over, however, Chester Police issued an alert that it was looking for photos and videos referencing three “loud” trucks bearing flags that drove through the event and “possibly knocked a pedestrian over.”

That pedestrian, who asked to be called MG for fear of her safety, told The Telegraph on Sunday that she wasn’t knocked over. MG, who was carrying a sign in her left hand and an umbrella in her right, said she was in a small group near on the north side of the street when decided to cross to the Green “to grab cookies and water, which I heard were available.”

Before entering the crosswalk, MG said she “looked down the road, then angled out into the crosswalk.” She was in the middle of the road when a black truck crossed closely in front of her, followed four seconds later by a white truck, which ran over her umbrella. She had brought the umbrella in case it rained but also to lean on since she has “an intermittent ankle issue” caused by too much standing.

One eyewitness, who also requested anonymity our of fear, confirmed on Sunday MG’s account. “There were multiple announcements for people to stay in the crosswalk,” the eyewitness said. “She was halfway through the crosswalk when the truck came through and skimmed right past her. The tennis ball was ripped off by the truck.” The eyewitness believes it was the second truck that clipped the woman because people nearby then filtered into the crosswalk to stop the third truck.

Their accounts appear to be confirmed by a video provided to The Telegraph.

MG said it appears that it was “the intention of those three trucks to injure and provoke. … It doesn’t matter who I am and what I was doing. They should have stopped.” According to Vermont law, drivers are required to yield the right of way to a pedestrian who is crossing the roadway within a crosswalk.