By Stacia A. Spaulding

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

alling all music lovers. The Telegraph has brought dozens of musical events in the region together in one place so you can plan your summer schedule.

Our Calendar of Events contains additional information about several listings.

C

oncerts are held onon the Svec Memorial Green, intersection of Main and Depot streets in Proctorsville. As always, they are free and open to the public. Bring your own seating or blankets.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held in the Proctorsville Fire Hall, 513 Main St. Updates will be posted on Facebook.

Wednesday, July 9, Gypsy Reel. This local favorite plays a wide-ranging repertoire infused with the Celtic spirit. Featuring the twin turbo vocals of Camille Parker and Claudine Langille, Graham Parker’s fiddle and multi-instrumentalist Silas Hamilton on guitar, vocals and stand-up bass. As usual, they are likely to bring a couple of guest gypsies up and have the Green rockin’ and reelin’!

This local favorite plays a wide-ranging repertoire infused with the Celtic spirit. Featuring the twin turbo vocals of Camille Parker and Claudine Langille, Graham Parker’s fiddle and multi-instrumentalist Silas Hamilton on guitar, vocals and stand-up bass. As usual, they are likely to bring a couple of guest gypsies up and have the Green rockin’ and reelin’! Wednesday, July 16, Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble. Come enjoy this energetic ensemble’s repertoire comprising a range of material from the 1930s through the 1990s, including big band, swing, standards, jazz, oldies, Motown, R&B, classic rock, ’70s funk, ’80s and ’90s pop and more.

Wednesday, July 23, Wayne Canney and Friends. Canney is a long-time professional musician-guitarist songwriter from Rutland. He is a member of several popular bands and performs as a solo artist across the U.S. Canney has performed many times on the Proctorsville Green with his close friend and colleague, the late Mark Huntley. He will bring a group of top-notch players with him to perform in Huntley’s memory.

Canney is a long-time professional musician-guitarist songwriter from Rutland. He is a member of several popular bands and performs as a solo artist across the U.S. Canney has performed many times on the Proctorsville Green with his close friend and colleague, the late Mark Huntley. He will bring a group of top-notch players with him to perform in Huntley’s memory. Wednesday, July 30, Bow Thayer and Krishna Guthrie. Sometimes there is almost a telepathic sense between musicians. Bouncing between different instruments (bass, guitar, banjo, bojo, uke, foot drums, etc.), the duo works out whatever makes sense for the current environment. Shows are never duplicated or planned, they just kind of happen. Whether it is making old songs sound new or new songs sound old, they strive to relish in the timeless realm of the present.

Sometimes there is almost a telepathic sense between musicians. Bouncing between different instruments (bass, guitar, banjo, bojo, uke, foot drums, etc.), the duo works out whatever makes sense for the current environment. Shows are never duplicated or planned, they just kind of happen. Whether it is making old songs sound new or new songs sound old, they strive to relish in the timeless realm of the present. Wednesday, Aug. 6, Bear Mountain Boys. This lively group of local musicians is known for its unique fusion of rock classics and contemporary music and wins over audiences with spirited acoustic performances and infectious energy. Patrick Ross on guitar, Bob Kennedy on mandolin and David Ladd on stand-up bass.

C

oncerts are heldbeginning July 10 on the lawn of the Academy Building, 230 Main St., across from the Green in Chester. All concerts are free and open to the public. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.

The rain venue is the newly restored Upstairs@Town Hall at 556 Elm St. Changes will be posted on Facebook.

Thursday, July 10, Dave Keller Band. Keller has earned three Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album of the Year and won the International Blues Challenge’s Best Self-Produced Album Award. He is an award-winning recording artist, a powerful performer and a top-notch songwriter.

Keller has earned three Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album of the Year and won the International Blues Challenge’s Best Self-Produced Album Award. He is an award-winning recording artist, a powerful performer and a top-notch songwriter. Thursday, July 17, JD and the Stonemasons. JD Nadeau (fiddle, vocals), David Counts (guitar, vocals), James Potvin (bodhran, vocals), David Gainer (harmonica) and Hendrik Mahling (mandolin, banjo). Their original songs take inspiration from the robust traditions of Ireland, England and Scotland – with a dash of American bluegrass.

JD Nadeau (fiddle, vocals), David Counts (guitar, vocals), James Potvin (bodhran, vocals), David Gainer (harmonica) and Hendrik Mahling (mandolin, banjo). Their original songs take inspiration from the robust traditions of Ireland, England and Scotland – with a dash of American bluegrass. Thursday, July 24, Krishna Guthrie Band. Guthrie incorporates elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of his great-grandfather Woody to the masterful storytelling of his grandfather Arlo. While never leaving behind the roots of his family’s music, Krishna Guthrie Band turns it up a notch, infusing rock, blues and modern influences.

Guthrie incorporates elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of his great-grandfather Woody to the masterful storytelling of his grandfather Arlo. While never leaving behind the roots of his family’s music, Krishna Guthrie Band turns it up a notch, infusing rock, blues and modern influences. Thursday, Aug. 4, Coane, Rowell & Schabner. Danny Coane from the Starline Rhythm Boys on acoustic rhythm guitar/vocals, Dave Rowell on electric bass/vocals and Don Schabner on electric lead guitar/vocals. Their musical repertoire features vintage, classic country, western swing and other material (originals, novelty tunes).

Thursday, Aug. 11, Green Sisters. Sprouting from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, the Green Sisters have had a deep love of music from birth. It is hard not to smile when treated to their tight harmonies and high-energy tunes; their loving, but wry, sibling banter makes every live show enjoyable. The four gals revel in each other’s company and jump easily from bluegrass to barbershop to blues to originals of all styles.

T

hemakes its annual July trip to Grafton, this year for theat 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 at the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center, 783 Townshend Road in Grafton.

Please bring blankets or folding chairs; gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking. Click here to purchase advance tickets: $33 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17. Gate prices are $40 and $5, respectively. Smoking and animals, other than service and assistance animals, are not allowed.

C

K

oncerts are heldin the courtyard of the Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Road, Ludlow. Free admission. Bring your own seating. Pets allowed on leash. Food, beverage and summer activities for sale onsite — cash is not accepted.inhaven is a residential, summer music camp that specializes in classical music education in a noncompetitive environment. All performances are held in the Kinhaven Concert Hall, 372 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Faculty Performances

Wine & Cheese Reception, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

Saturday, July 5

Saturday, July 12

Saturday, July 19

Saturday, July 26

Senior Session Student Concerts

During the six-week Senior Session, 90 young musicians (incoming freshmen in high school through incoming freshmen in college) gather to play chamber music, chamber orchestra, symphony orchestra and large ensembles. In addition, there are private music lessons, large and small chorales and spontaneous music-making.

Sunday, June 29, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 6, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 11, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 20, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 4 p.m., Composer’s Concert

Sunday, July 27, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m.

Junior Session Student Concerts

Seventy children entering fourth through eighth grades are accepted into the two-week-long Junior Session. Students are matched with chamber groups and orchestral repertoire that challenge and delight them. Each student receives at least one private lesson per week. However, teachers often meet more frequently with students to review their progress, help them prepare the week’s repertoire and encourage productive practice habits.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.

Londonderry’s Music Mondays are scheduled for alternating Mondays through August, starting on June 23. The free, live music performances will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pingree Park, 36 Pingree Park Lane, in Londonderry. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics.



Here’s the lineup:

Monday, June 23, Modern Fools.

Monday, July 7, Beecharmer.

Monday, July 21, Prydein.

Monday, Aug. 4, Ruben Millares & Smiling Gums.

Monday, Aug. 18, Kale.

Rain location is the Old Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road, South Londonderry.

The Town of Ludlow has been presenting these free shows, which are open to the public, for more than 40 years at the Ludlow Bandstand, located in Veterans Memorial Park, 1 High St. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Concerts last from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Heald Auditorium upstairs at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

Sunday, June 29, Rick Redington and Tuff Luv. A Vermont power quad that plays original roots rock ‘n roll with an occasional RastaBilly song thrown in.

A Vermont power quad that plays original roots rock ‘n roll with an occasional RastaBilly song thrown in. Sunday, July 6, Gypsy Reel. This local favorite plays a wide-ranging repertoire infused with the Celtic spirit.

This local favorite plays a wide-ranging repertoire infused with the Celtic spirit. Sunday, July 13, Springfield Community Band, 43 Main St. (front lawn at Black River High School), Ludlow. Evening of Music from Broadway Musicals, featuring selections from Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Wicked and The Greatest Showman. Flutist Alexandra Rich will sing Over the Rainbow.

Sunday, July 20, Better Days Band. Classic rock, R&B, blues and funky stuff. B-side gems with unique arrangements.

Classic rock, R&B, blues and funky stuff. B-side gems with unique arrangements. Sunday, July 27, Gully Boys. Original rock music from the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Original rock music from the Green Mountains of Vermont. Sunday, Aug. 3, Stockwell Brothers. Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies.

Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. Sunday, July 13, Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble. Come enjoy this energetic ensemble’s repertoire comprising a range of material from the 1930s through the 1990s, including big band, swing, standards, jazz, oldies, Motown, R&B, classic rock, ’70s funk, ’80s and ’90s pop and more.

Perkinsville Community Church is safe and welcoming congregation. A variety of musical type will be offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month, 35 Church St., Perkinsville. All are welcome; free admission.

Sunday, July 6 , Matt Meserve. Piano player and singer/songwriter.

, Piano player and singer/songwriter. Sunday, Aug. 3, Ali T. Indie-pop singer/songwriter.

Indie-pop singer/songwriter. Sunday, Sept. 7, Josh Hall . Singer/songwriter, classically trained guitarist, alternative folk artist and music teacher.

. Singer/songwriter, classically trained guitarist, alternative folk artist and music teacher. Sunday, Oct. 5 , The Poor Cousins . Husband and wife Emmet McGowan (guitar, voice) and Naomi Morse (fiddle, voice) have been playing music together since they met in England in 2006. Based in Vermont, they perform various styles of roots music, including American old time, New England, Irish, Quebecois and Scottish, as well as their own arrangements of classical and popular pieces.

, . Husband and wife Emmet McGowan (guitar, voice) and Naomi Morse (fiddle, voice) have been playing music together since they met in England in 2006. Based in Vermont, they perform various styles of roots music, including American old time, New England, Irish, Quebecois and Scottish, as well as their own arrangements of classical and popular pieces. Sunday, Nov. 2, Matt Munroe. Actor, musician and filmmaker. He is prepping to release his second EP of acoustic folk and folk-rock music, Deeper Roots . His debut album, Tidal Waves, can be found on all major music streaming platforms.

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, performs every Tuesday evening throughout the summer at various locations. Please note: Concerts at the Hartness House Inn are held under the tent and will go on, rain or shine; food and drink available for purchase. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.



Tuesday, June 24, Hartness House Inn , 109 Front St., Springfield. The band continues to debut the music, spanning many decades, that it recently added to its summer repertoire: Michael Jackson Hit Mix, Byzantine Dances, Tribute to Dave Brubeck, music from The Greatest Showman and several seldom-heard marches.

, 109 Front St., Springfield. The band continues to debut the music, spanning many decades, that it recently added to its summer repertoire: Michael Jackson Hit Mix, Byzantine Dances, Tribute to Dave Brubeck, music from The Greatest Showman and several seldom-heard marches. Tuesday, July 1, Hartness House Inn , 109 Front St., Springfield. Music from the Movies, featuring selections from Jurassic Park, Aladdin, Moana, Superman Returns and themes from various Westerns.

, 109 Front St., Springfield. Music from the Movies, featuring selections from Jurassic Park, Aladdin, Moana, Superman Returns and themes from various Westerns. Tuesday, July 8, Hartness House Inn , 109 Front St., Springfield. Evening of Music from Broadway Musicals, featuring selections from Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Wicked and The Greatest Showman. Flutist Alexandra Rich will sing Over the Rainbow.

, 109 Front St., Springfield. Evening of Music from Broadway Musicals, featuring selections from Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Wicked and The Greatest Showman. Flutist Alexandra Rich will sing Over the Rainbow. Tuesday, July 15, 6:15 p.m., The Commons Park, 63 Cherry Hill St., Springfield. Children’s Concert. The band will play the theme from Spongebob Squarepants, as well as music from Disney’s Moana and Aladdin and the March of the Toys by Victor Herbert. Vocalist Alexandra Rich will sing Over the Rainbow. Any child who wants to conduct the band will be able to do so. Free ice cream for all. Please bring a chair. Please note the earlier starting time. Rain venue is Hartness House Inn.

63 Cherry Hill St., Springfield. Children’s Concert. The band will play the theme from Spongebob Squarepants, as well as music from Disney’s Moana and Aladdin and the March of the Toys by Victor Herbert. Vocalist Alexandra Rich will sing Over the Rainbow. Any child who wants to conduct the band will be able to do so. Free ice cream for all. Please bring a chair. Rain venue is Hartness House Inn. Tuesday, July 22, 7:30 p.m., Hartness House Inn , 109 Front St., Springfield. Legends of Pop and Rock ‘n Roll. Music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Chicago and boy bands through the years, as well as songs by contemporary composers.

, 109 Front St., Springfield. Legends of Pop and Rock ‘n Roll. Music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Chicago and boy bands through the years, as well as songs by contemporary composers. Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m., Hartness House Inn , 109 Front St., Springfield. An Evening of Jazz. Razzmatazz by Matthew R. Putnam, Autumn Leaves, Caravan by Duke Ellington, A Night in Tunisia by John “Dizzy” Gillespie and tributes to Dave Brubeck, Glenn Miller and Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

, 109 Front St., Springfield. An Evening of Jazz. Razzmatazz by Matthew R. Putnam, Autumn Leaves, Caravan by Duke Ellington, A Night in Tunisia by John “Dizzy” Gillespie and tributes to Dave Brubeck, Glenn Miller and Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Hartness House Inn, 109 Front St., Springfield. Final concert of the season. In keeping with tradition, the repertoire will include the band’s favorite selections.

A

Sunday, June 29, Mowitz-Hong Duo: Zachary Mowitz (cello) and Sahun Sam Hong (piano). Works by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann, Leos Janacek and Johannes Brahms.

Zachary Mowitz (cello) and Sahun Sam Hong (piano). Works by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann, Leos Janacek and Johannes Brahms. Sunday, July 13, Duo Mondo: Rebecca Hartka (cello) Jose Lezcano (guitar).

Sunday, July 20, Counterpoint Chorus . All-American popular songs of the Gilded Age.

. All-American popular songs of the Gilded Age. Sunday, August 3, Equinox Wind Quintet. Featuring music by August Klughardt, Darius Milhaud, Malcolm Arnold, Vincent Persichetti and György Ligeti.

Featuring music by August Klughardt, Darius Milhaud, Malcolm Arnold, Vincent Persichetti and György Ligeti. Sunday, August 10, Liana Paniyeva (piano). She has won prizes in numerous competitions internationally and has performed at festivals in Norway, Hungary, Austria, Canada, England, Italy, Syria, South Africa, Spain and Israel.

ll concerts are held on Sundays in the Old Parish Church, 144 Main St. (Route 100), Weston. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under may attend at no charge. No reserved seats or advance tickets; admission is paid at the door. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m.