College News

Nicolas Houghton of Chester has been named to the President’s List at West Virginia University in Morgantown for the spring 2025 semester. Houghton also is a senior who graduated Cum Laude from majoring in Forensic Examiner.

The following local residents received Bachelor of Arts degrees from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., on Sunday, May 25, in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 2024-25 academic year:

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry. Kujovsky majored in neuroscience.

Kujovsky majored in neuroscience. Jaedyn Thomes of Ludlow. Thomes majored in creative writing.

Walker Brown of South Londonderry, received a Bachelor of Arts in business economics from Wofford College, of Spartanburg, S.C., during the college’s 171st Commencement exercises.

Paul Smith’s College of Paul Smiths, N.Y., announces the students who have been named to the Dean’s List and Adirondack Scholars for the spring 2025 semester. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement:

Kagan Hance of Chester;

Taylor Jarvis of Londonderry.

Three local students attending Stonehill College of Easton, Mass., have been named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. They must also have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered during the term. Those students are:

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish;

Christina Czechel of Londonderry;

David Rigney of Springfield.

Corinne Lindberg of Cavendish, a junior Management major at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn., has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the fall 2024 semester. Corinne is a 2022 graduate of Claremont Christian Academy and is the daughter of Stuart and Michele Lindberg of Cavendish. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction have earned a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Olivia Moore of Chester, a Sociology major, achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Moore also is among many student workers at Hofstra. During National Student Employment Week in May, Hofstra University celebrated the impact and experiences of student workers across campus and in the surrounding community. Supporting student employment is one of many ways Hofstra is advancing its commitment to student success, a key priority of the Hofstra 100 strategic plan.

Two local students were named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects. The following students earned that distinction: