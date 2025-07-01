Create leaf people with art teacher Junker Bailey at Custer Sharp House on July 5
Visitors can create their own leaf people and plant prints using summer’s bounty. The studio will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., so you can visit after Londonderry’s annual Independence Day Parade. (The parade lineup starts at 11 a.m. at Derry Woods Road and rolls through town to the Mountain Marketplace.)
You can also view the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s special exhibit Hunting and Foraging: Yesterday and Today. Click here for more information.
