GM track & field alumni athletes go the distance at the collegiate level

By Dan Barile

he Green Mountain Union High School track and field program has achieved significant success throughout its existence, earning nine state titles on the boys’ side and four more from the girls.

Both teams earned their most recent state titles in 2023 when they swept the Vermont Division IV State Championships at Knapp Field in Manchester.

Despite being one of the smaller high schools in Vermont, Green Mountain is represented by six alums who are currently competing on the college level in track and field, including two at the Division I level.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at each one of these athletes representing Green Mountain at the next level.

Berkley Hutchins: St. Joseph’s College of Maine

erkley Hutchins placed in the top five at the state meet on nine occasions while competing at Green Mountain. Hutchins’ top results at the state meet included a first place finish in the 4 x 100 meter relay and second place finishes in discus and high jump.

The sophomore jumper/thrower established personal bests in shot put (30 feet, 3.5 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 5.5 inches) this spring. Hutchins secured a couple of top 10 finishes in shot put, placing third at the Jim Sheehan Meet and ninth at the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championships.

Hutchins, who graduated from GM in 2023, also competes on St. Joseph’s swimming and diving team and has been nothing short of a standout in the pool. She placed first in the 50 yard breaststroke at the GNAC Championships while setting the school record in the event.

Eben Mosher: University of Vermont, Burlington

ollowing a high school career where he accumulated nine state titles across six different events, the Division I ranks came calling for Eben Mosher’s versatile talent.

Mosher, who graduated from GM in 2023, had a busy indoor season that concluded with a fourth place finish in the heptathlon at the IC4A/ECAC Championships.

The sophomore shifted his focus to the hurdles for the Catamounts of the University of Vermont this spring. Mosher finished third in the 110 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles at the UNH Jim Boulanger Invitational before setting a personal best in the 400 meter hurdles (59.52) at the UMass Lafreniere Commonwealth Invitational.

Everett Mosher: Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.

fter a remarkable career on the pitch where he recorded overall 100 goals for Green Mountain, Everett Mosher emerged as a star on the track during his senior year.

Mosher, a 2022 GM grad, pulled-off a remarkable feat by winning state titles in three of the most physically strenuous events. In addition to claiming victories in the 400, 800 and 1500, Mosher also set the Division IV state record in the 400 (51.13).

In his third year with the Worcester Polytechnic Institute track and field program, the junior has established himself as one of the top middle-distance runners throughout the region. Mosher finished third in the 1500 (3:57.01) at the New England Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships this season. Mosher also established a blazing fast personal record in the 800 (1:52.75) at the UMass Amherst Last Chance Final Qualifier.

Mitchell Rounds: Thomas College, Waterville, Maine

itchell Rounds was a consistently strong performer during his time at Green Mountain, earning a total of six third-place finishes at the state meet in the 100 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles and long jump.

He graduated in 2022.

Rounds recently completed his junior year with the Thomas College track and field team.

Rounds finished in the top eight in pole vault at the North Atlantic Conference Championships during his first two seasons, and he added a couple more top eight finishes at the NAC Championships this season in the 400 meter hurdles and long jump.

Grace Tyrrell: Stonehill College, Easton, Mass.

race Tyrrell amassed an astonishing 10 state titles during her time at Green Mountain, despite not having the opportunity to compete her sophomore year after the season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus.

Tyrrell, a 2022 GM graduate, won two state titles apiece in the 200, 400, 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, and was part of title teams in the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 400. She is also the Division IV state record holder in the 200 meter dash (26.59).

Tyrrell was part of Stonehill College’s first season competing in Division I and recently completed her third season with the program.

The junior has continued to experience success on the grander stage, highlighted by her role as a member of Stonehill’s winning 4 x 400 meter relay team at the 2024 Indoor Track & Field Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships.

Individually, Tyrrell has placed fourth in the 500 meter run and finished in the top seven in the 400 meter hurdles at the NEC Championships over the past two seasons.

Gracie Van Akin: Worcester State University, Worcester, Mass.

racie Van Akin joined the track and field team at Green Mountain as a junior and secured top six finishes at the state meet in the 400, 800, 1500, and the 4 x 400 meter relay during her two seasons with the program. She graduated from GM just last year.

Van Akin continues her track and field career this year as a freshman at Worcester State. She competed in four meets and established personal records in the 200 meter dash (32.98) and the 600 meter run (2:06.76).

