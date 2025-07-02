College News

The Class of 2025 of Vermont State University in Randolph Center graduated this past spring. Nineteen local students were among those graduating. They are:

Allisa Alexander of Springfield;

Jasmine Bergeron of Springfield;

William Bishop of Springfield;

Travis Blake of Ludlow;

Jeffrey Cavagnino of Londonderry;

Paul Dana of North Springfield;

Allison Fiske of Springfield;

Reid Hryckiewicz of Cavendish;

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield;

Brodie Massey of Andover;

Logan McDonough of Londonderry;

Nicholas Merrill of North Springfield;

Nina Neptune of Springfield;

Johannah Parker of Grafton;

Jackson Proctor of Weston;

Richie Ryan of Springfield;

Reilly Tennis of Springfield;

Clay Thompson of Grafton and

Miranda Todt of North Springfield.

The following local students were named to the Vermont State University President’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Allisa Alexander of Springfield;

Keegan Greeley of Ludlow;

Teolyn Holmes of Athens;

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow;

Maggie Parker of Grafton;

Britney Phelps of Springfield and

Reilly Tennis of Springfield.

The following local students were named to the Vermont State University Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and achieve a 3.5 or greater semester average.