Meditrina in Chester among recipients of SRDC loan program

Amy and Justin Anderson moved their Meditrina Wine Shop to 295 Main St. in Chester in 2018 and are now expanding the operation to a restaurant.  Telegraph file photo by Shawn Cunningham

Springfield Regional Development Corp. has announced the approval of $90,000 in financing for four area companies through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund and Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund. Both loan funds utilize grants from the Economic Development Administration to assist businesses in Southern Windsor County.

The loans that were approved include financing for :

  • Meditrina, 295 Main St. in Chester, to complete renovations for Amy and Justin Anderson’s new restaurant,
  • the recent expansion of Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor,
  • Hair by Karlee, which has opened recently in Springfield, and
  • UpLevel Foods, a fledgling business emerging from the Black River Innovation Campus.

The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund is available for companies in the ten towns
within the SRDC service region. For more information, or to get a loan application, please
contact us at SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org

