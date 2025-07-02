Meditrina in Chester among recipients of SRDC loan program
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 02, 2025 | Comments 0
The loans that were approved include financing for :
- Meditrina, 295 Main St. in Chester, to complete renovations for Amy and Justin Anderson’s new restaurant,
- the recent expansion of Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor,
- Hair by Karlee, which has opened recently in Springfield, and
- UpLevel Foods, a fledgling business emerging from the Black River Innovation Campus.
The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund is available for companies in the ten towns
within the SRDC service region. For more information, or to get a loan application, please
contact us at SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org
