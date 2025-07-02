Meditrina in Chester among recipients of SRDC loan program

S

pringfield Regional Development Corp. has announced the approval of $90,000 in financing for four area companies through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund and Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund. Both loan funds utilize grants from the Economic Development Administration to assist businesses in Southern Windsor County.

The loans that were approved include financing for :

Meditrina, 295 Main St. in Chester , to complete renovations for Amy and Justin Anderson’s new restaurant,

, Hair by Karlee, which has opened recently in Springfield, and

The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund is available for companies in the ten towns

within the SRDC service region. For more information, or to get a loan application, please

contact us at SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org