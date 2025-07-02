North Star to add a pharmacy to Londonderry location Growth targeted to Springfield, Charlestown centers as well
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 02, 2025 | Comments 0
©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLCNorth Star Health is moving forward with plans to open three new community pharmacies at its health centers in Londonderry and Springfield, Vt., and at Charlestown, N.H., it announced on Tuesday.
According to a press release, construction of the three pharmacies will begin this summer, with all expected to have their Grand Openings in 2026.
North Star is hoping to fill the gaping hole from Manchester to east of Chester, a huge gap created by the closure of a privately owned pharmacy at the Mountain Marketplace Londonderry and the corporate owned Rite-Aid at the shopping center in Springfield. That Rite-Aid, however will be replaced with a Kinney Drugstore.
The new pharmacies will include some discount prescriptions and home delivery to help ensure that cost and transportation are not barriers to care.
Whether that means that non-North Star patients will be able to access the pharmacy is not clear. The Chester Telegraph has had a call into Josh Dufresne, CEO of North Star Health, since Tuesday afternoon seeking more information about the Londonderry pharmacy in particular.
However, the press release states that what sets these pharmacies apart is their full integration into North Star Health’s system. “Pharmacists will work closely with North Star’s medical, dental and behavioral health teams, providing patients with a seamless, coordinated experience,” the press release says.
“We’re seeing more and more communities lose access to local pharmacies, and that loss creates real consequences for people’s health,” said Dufresne. “We want everyone to have a trusted pharmacy nearby, with a friendly, knowledgeable pharmacist who knows them and is connected to the rest of their care. That’s exactly what we’re building.”
One goal is to reimagine how pharmacy care can work in connection with primary care — especially in rural regions where gaps in the health system are most pronounced.
If you would like to contribute to North Star Health Pharmacy Project, please donate here or send a check to North Star Health Attn: Charitable Gifts 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05616, or by clicking here.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.