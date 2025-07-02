©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

orth Star Health is moving forward with plans to open three new community pharmacies at its health centers in Londonderry and Springfield, Vt., and at Charlestown, N.H., it announced on Tuesday.

According to a press release, construction of the three pharmacies will begin this summer, with all expected to have their Grand Openings in 2026.

North Star is hoping to fill the gaping hole from Manchester to east of Chester, a huge gap created by the closure of a privately owned pharmacy at the Mountain Marketplace Londonderry and the corporate owned Rite-Aid at the shopping center in Springfield. That Rite-Aid, however will be replaced with a Kinney Drugstore.

The new pharmacies will include some discount prescriptions and home delivery to help ensure that cost and transportation are not barriers to care.

Whether that means that non-North Star patients will be able to access the pharmacy is not clear. The Chester Telegraph has had a call into Josh Dufresne, CEO of North Star Health, since Tuesday afternoon seeking more information about the Londonderry pharmacy in particular.

However, the press release states that what sets these pharmacies apart is their full integration into North Star Health’s system. “Pharmacists will work closely with North Star’s medical, dental and behavioral health teams, providing patients with a seamless, coordinated experience,” the press release says.

“We’re seeing more and more communities lose access to local pharmacies, and that loss creates real consequences for people’s health,” said Dufresne. “We want everyone to have a trusted pharmacy nearby, with a friendly, knowledgeable pharmacist who knows them and is connected to the rest of their care. That’s exactly what we’re building.”

One goal is to reimagine how pharmacy care can work in connection with primary care — especially in rural regions where gaps in the health system are most pronounced.

If you would like to contribute to North Star Health Pharmacy Project, please donate here or send a check to North Star Health Attn: Charitable Gifts 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05616, or by clicking here.