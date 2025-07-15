Vermont Apple Festival seeks vendors, volunteers and sponsors

A

pplications are now being accepted for craft and cold/packaged food vendors for the, which will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield.

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with your community, showcase your talents and be part of a dedicated team working to make this local event a success. Last year’s Vermont Apple Festival attracted more than 3,000 visitors from across New England and beyond.

Several improvements are planned for this year to help the festival grow, including an additional outdoor vendor tent, expanded Wi-Fi for sellers and outside announcements. Sponsorships are needed to help fund these enhancements, along with further promotional efforts and activities.

If you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring or vending at the festival, contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or send an e-mail.