Vermont Apple Festival seeks vendors, volunteers and sponsors
Press release | Jul 15, 2025 | Comments 0
This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with your community, showcase your talents and be part of a dedicated team working to make this local event a success. Last year’s Vermont Apple Festival attracted more than 3,000 visitors from across New England and beyond.
Several improvements are planned for this year to help the festival grow, including an additional outdoor vendor tent, expanded Wi-Fi for sellers and outside announcements. Sponsorships are needed to help fund these enhancements, along with further promotional efforts and activities.
If you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring or vending at the festival, contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.