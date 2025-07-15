Vermont Apple Festival seeks vendors, volunteers and sponsors

Another tent will be added to the 2025 festival to house additional vendors.

Applications are now being accepted for craft and cold/packaged food vendors for the 41st Annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show, which will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield.

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with your community, showcase your talents and be part of a dedicated team working to make this local event a success. Last year’s Vermont Apple Festival  attracted more than 3,000 visitors from across New England and beyond.

Several improvements are planned for this year to help the festival grow, including an additional outdoor vendor tent, expanded Wi-Fi for sellers and outside announcements. Sponsorships are needed to help fund these enhancements, along with further promotional efforts and activities.

If you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring or vending at the festival, contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or send an e-mail.

