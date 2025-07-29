North Star Health names Dr. Sarah Weidhaas as chief medical officer

N

orth Star Health announces the appointment of Sarah Weidhaas, M.D. as its new chief medical officer.

A dedicated pediatrician who has served patients and families at North Star Health for nearly nine years, she brings a deep understanding and commitment to patient-centered, community-based quality care.

“I am honored to be stepping into this new role,” said Weidhaas. “During the last nine years, I have witnessed our team and community overcome strenuous hurdles, navigating the forever changing landscape of healthcare. I am always proud of the resilience and commitment shown by all and grateful to our communities for their continued support.”

Weidhaas succeeds Dr. Katrina Taylor, who has served at North Star for just under 19 years, most recently as the CMO. Taylor will remain on for a transitional period to support a smooth change in leadership.

As the CMO, Weidhaas will continue to provide some care at the Springfield Health Center pediatric office while also leading clinical teams and quality initiatives across all North Star Health sites. Her focus will be on advancing high-quality, accessible care and strengthening partnerships in the region.