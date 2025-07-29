North Star Health names Dr. Sarah Weidhaas as chief medical officer
Press release | Jul 29, 2025 | Comments 0
A dedicated pediatrician who has served patients and families at North Star Health for nearly nine years, she brings a deep understanding and commitment to patient-centered, community-based quality care.
“I am honored to be stepping into this new role,” said Weidhaas. “During the last nine years, I have witnessed our team and community overcome strenuous hurdles, navigating the forever changing landscape of healthcare. I am always proud of the resilience and commitment shown by all and grateful to our communities for their continued support.”
Weidhaas succeeds Dr. Katrina Taylor, who has served at North Star for just under 19 years, most recently as the CMO. Taylor will remain on for a transitional period to support a smooth change in leadership.
As the CMO, Weidhaas will continue to provide some care at the Springfield Health Center pediatric office while also leading clinical teams and quality initiatives across all North Star Health sites. Her focus will be on advancing high-quality, accessible care and strengthening partnerships in the region.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.