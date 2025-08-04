Hands-on Art Workshop at Whiting Library Aug. 8

W

hiting Library invites people of all ages to discover hands-on, engaging art projects with Art Lab for Kids author Susan Schwake at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

Experiment with Orizome, a Japanese-style folding and dyeing technique used to make beautiful paper that can be used to wrap gifts, make cards and envelopes or frame and hang up as art.

Schwake has written six books about creating art with children — and daring adults. She graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School and runs a gallery/studio/art academy called Artstream Studios in Rochester, N.H., where she has been teaching art to children and adults since 1993.

If you have any questions about this or other programs at Whiting Library, please call the library at 802-875-2277