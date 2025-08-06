College News

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry and neuroscience major who graduated in May, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the spring 2025 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a current member of the Class of 2025, 2026, or 2027, have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester, and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Alecia Rokes, a 2015 Green Mountain High School graduate, earned her PhD in microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where her research focused on the evolution of antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Rokes has been accepted into an Association of Public Health Laboratories postdoctoral fellowship at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. Her parents, Bev and Warren Rokes of Andover, are very proud of her.