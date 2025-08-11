Ludlow Rotary preps for Duck Race Aug. 16

L

udlow Rotary Club is gearing up for its 26th annual Ralph D. Hogencamp Memorial Duck Race down the Black River, which begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 16. The Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department is the beneficiary of this year’s event.

The rubber duckies, purchased by individuals and businesses, will be dumped into the river from the Depot Street bridge and will be rescued from the water at Walker Bridge.

The first three ducks to cross the finish line will earn cash prizes of $200, $100 and $75 for their sponsors. The last duck to make it across the finish line will earn $25 – just for trying.

Sponsor tickets are available in three options:

$5 for a single ticket

$20 for a quack pack (five tickets)

$50 for a corporate duck

Tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Cota & Cota Inc., M&T Bank and Ludlow Insurance, as well as from any Ludlow Rotarian. They can also be purchased online using PayPal.

Contact Sharon Bixby at 802-345-9909 with any questions.