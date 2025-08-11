To the editor: Scott’s ‘measured approach’ toward Trump admin is the wrong one for Vermont

In recent weeks, Gov. Phil Scott has once again made it clear that he is unwilling to fully confront the Trump administration.

When pressed on the matter, the governor maintained that he wouldn’t “sign on to every single lawsuit on everything the Trump administration does,” saying such a strategy wouldn’t be “beneficial” and would make for “a long three and a half years” under President Trump.

What Gov. Scott fails to acknowledge is that—beneficial or not—it is going to be a long three and a half years regardless. That’s not a reason to hold back. It’s a reason to dig in. Here in Vermont, we pride ourselves on standing up for what’s right. We don’t sit on the sidelines when our values, our communities, and our democracy are under threat. We fight.

Back in February 2025, amid nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s policies and rhetoric, the governor said Vermont would take a “measured approach” and couldn’t “be outraged at every single thing that happens.” But that time is over.

The scope and speed of this administration’s attacks on civil liberties, environmental protections, and democratic norms leave no room for half-measures. Silence and selective engagement send the wrong message — to Vermonters and to the rest of the country.

It is unfortunate that Gov. Scott does not see this. His cautious stance may be politically convenient, but it is not morally sufficient. The numbers speak for themselves: President Trump’s approval rating here in Vermont stands at just 26 percent, the lowest in the nation. That means an overwhelming majority of Vermonters want us — not just to “measure” our responses — but to lead the resistance.

The citizens of this state expect their leaders to do more than issue carefully worded statements. They want us to stand shoulder to shoulder with other states fighting in the courts, in Congress, and in our communities to protect our rights and values. They want us to act — not out of partisan reflex — but out of moral responsibility.

I wish Gov. Scott could see that. Vermont has never been a state that waits for others to take the first step. It’s time for our governor to join the fight.

Joe Major

State senator

Windsor District