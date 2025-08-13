Eagle Scout candidate works to raise funds for Cobleigh Field scoreboard

By Shawn Cunningham

f Jacob Studin has his way, next spring people attending Chester Recreation’s softball games at Cobleigh Field will know the score, and he will have reached the pinnacle of scouting.

For his Eagle Scout project, Studin, 15, decided to raise the funds to buy and install a scoreboard for both the softball and soccer games that are played at the town owned field off Main Street. And – coming in at $6,500 – that’s no small feat.

To begin, he had to get the approval of four adults from scouting’s Green Mountain Council and the OK from Chester Town Manager Julie Hance. With that done, Studin worked with Recreation Director Matt McCarthy on a number of issues including researching the scoreboards available, deciding where it should be placed and then getting the lowdown on how to install electrical power (and a utility pole) for the unit.

When installed, the scoreboard will be on the right field side just beyond the chain link fence and will be controlled by a remote.

Studin has a multi-pronged approach to raising the money needed including distributing a brochure that explains what he’s doing, soliciting donations from businesses, putting up a campaign website with a Venmo donation portal and holding bake sales at rest stops on I-91. Those will feature cookies (chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin), muffins (blueberry, chocolate chip and banana) and other treats baked by Studin and his fellow Scouts.

On Tuesday, his efforts had pulled in $732 so far and he realizes he’s going to have to hustle to reach his goal of having the scoreboard in before the snows come. Asked what he’s learned from the experience, Studin said he needed improve his time management skills.

“I should have started earlier,” said Studin. The Rec Department puts on fall soccer and spring softball programs at Cobleigh Field.

To donate and to learn more, click Studin’s website here.