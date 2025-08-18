Labor Day workers rally to be held on the Chester Green

From 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 1 — nationally celebrated Labor Day — workers, students, foreign-born neighbors, families, and just about anybody you can think of will hold a rally on the Chester Green, joining hundreds of thousands of people in thousands of cities nationwide to demand Workers Over Billionaires (#WorkersOverBillionaires).

The event is sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee, in honor of Labor Day 2025 (#SolidaritySeptember 2025)

Speakers will include:

State Sen. Becca White;

State Sen. Joe Major;

Leona Watt, Legislative Committee chair for the Vermont State Employees Association;

Alison Sylvester, secretary-treasurer of the Vermont-NEA.

From the fruit orchards in California to the classrooms of Boston to the backroads of Chester,

working people are standing up to defend their rights and demand a country that works for all of

us. We demand to build a society that we all deserve and can be proud of. These demands insist

that we:

Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security and other programs for working people; Provide housing for all, and fully funded schools and healthcare; Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our

communities; Invest in people not wars.

The people of the United States are protesting in record numbers against the billionaire agenda

of randomly firing federal workers, thoughtlessly dismantling Medicaid, greedily stealing wealth

from public services to give billionaires even more tax cuts and violently building private ICE

armies. Join your neighbors and bring your friends on Sept. 1.

Register for the Rally by clicking here.