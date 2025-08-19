91.5 WOOL.FM celebrates 20 years with Block Party fundraiser Aug. 23

In honor of 20 years on the airwaves, 91.5 WOOL.FM (Black Sheep Radio) is hosting Mission: Transmission, a full-day FUNdraising block party to help raise money for a much-needed replacement of its aging transmitter.

This milestone celebration takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St. in Bellows Falls.

The event promises an unforgettable day of live music, food, fun and community spirit, all in support of keeping independent, local radio alive and thriving.

The live music lineup includes:

Plymouth Rock

The Milkhouse Heaters

Matt Munroe & The Black River Band

Wild Idlers

Quadro The Magnificent

Parlor Ruckus

Rustie Bus

Vermont Moonlighters

Attendees can meet their favorite WOOL DJs, enjoy burgers, hot dogs and festival foods and grab a drink from the beer and wine garden.

WOOL merchandise, raffles and plenty of family-friendly vibes round out this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here at a reduced rate. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door. Children younger than 10 years of age get in free.

Join the flock and help power the future of local, volunteer-run, member-owned independent radio. Click here for additional information.