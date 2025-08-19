91.5 WOOL.FM celebrates 20 years with Block Party fundraiser Aug. 23
Press release | Aug 19, 2025 | Comments 0
In honor of 20 years on the airwaves, 91.5 WOOL.FM (Black Sheep Radio) is hosting Mission: Transmission, a full-day FUNdraising block party to help raise money for a much-needed replacement of its aging transmitter.
This milestone celebration takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St. in Bellows Falls.
The event promises an unforgettable day of live music, food, fun and community spirit, all in support of keeping independent, local radio alive and thriving.
The live music lineup includes:
- Plymouth Rock
- The Milkhouse Heaters
- Matt Munroe & The Black River Band
- Wild Idlers
- Quadro The Magnificent
- Parlor Ruckus
- Rustie Bus
- Vermont Moonlighters
Attendees can meet their favorite WOOL DJs, enjoy burgers, hot dogs and festival foods and grab a drink from the beer and wine garden.
WOOL merchandise, raffles and plenty of family-friendly vibes round out this one-of-a-kind celebration.
Tickets can be purchased in advance here at a reduced rate. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door. Children younger than 10 years of age get in free.
Join the flock and help power the future of local, volunteer-run, member-owned independent radio. Click here for additional information.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.